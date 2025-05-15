Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New England Patriots

Patriots' Christian Barmore set to return to field after suffering from blood clots

Barmore played in just four games last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Julian Edelman on what to expect from Mike Vrabel’s 1st year with the New England Patriots & their draft grade | The Herd Video

Julian Edelman on what to expect from Mike Vrabel’s 1st year with the New England Patriots & their draft grade | The Herd

Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what he expects from Mike Vrabel in his first year as head coach of the New England Patriots and how the team approached the 2025 NFL Draft.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was hit with a huge blow last year when he was diagnosed with blood clots.

His 2024 season was cut short, but the 2021 second-round pick received great news on Thursday.

Barmore was cleared for football activity, paving the way for a return to the gridiron later this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christian Barmore looks on field

Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the game against the Miami Dolphins  at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Barmore will be a full participant in voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) next week.

"Yeah. That's the goal. I just have to keep following the medical team, but everything is looking really well," Barmore said.

Barmore was initially diagnosed with the clots in July, but he was able to get back on the field in November. However, he only managed to play in just four games before hitting the non-football illness list.

"It was one of the hardest times. I felt like I did everything in my power, wanting to come back," Barmore said, via ESPN. "I don't want to ever be in that situation again, or anybody in the world to go through that. That stuff was no joke. It was a hard challenge."

Christian Barmore runs on field

Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots reacts during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

FALCONS APPEAR TO MOCK BILL BELICHICK, JORDON HUDSON IN SCHEDULE RELEASE VIDEO

"Feeling good, more confidence in myself, back to my breathing. Talking my smack, yeah. All of that," he added. "Really blessed."

He had a breakout third season with the Patriots in 2023, collecting a career-high 8.5 sacks and 64 combined tackles over 17 games. 

It’s what led the Patriots to sign him to a four-year extension worth a maximum $92 million, including $41.8 million guaranteed at signing before he began the final year on his rookie deal.

Christian Barmore runs on field

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots runs off the field after sacking Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos, causing a fumble during the 3rd quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 24, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team has dealt with a player getting blood clots in the past. Center David Andrews, a long-time veteran with the organization, was diagnosed with clots in his lungs in 2019. Andrews eventually returned to play in 2020.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.