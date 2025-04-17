Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson, 24, celebrates Bill Belichick’s 73rd birthday with endearing social media post: 'My twin flame'

Hudson celebrated her 24th birthday just last month

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jordon Hudson celebrated boyfriend Bill Belichick’s 73rd birthday with an endearing post on social media Wednesday, calling the UNC head football coach her "twin flame." 

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the Miss Maine USA Beauty Pageant contestant wished the longtime football coach a happy birthday. 

Jordon Hudson looks on

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, was in attendance at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence on Dec. 12, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame," the caption of her post read. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The photos showed Hudson and Belichick posing for photos near a cake, which, instead of candles representing his age, had a topper that read "Who gives a s---." It was not clear if the celebration was from Wednesday – Belichick’s actual birthday. 

The couple was first linked romantically last year but first met on a flight headed to Boston in 2021, when they seemingly hit it off. According to Page Six, Belichick, 73, and Hudson, 24, have recently "discussed marriage." 

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 8, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

BILL BELICHICK'S GIRLFRIEND JORDON HUDSON TO COMPETE VS TRANS MODEL IN MISS MAINE PAGEANT

The age gap between Hudson and Belichick recently became a topic of conversation when emails obtained by The Athletic showed that Belichick had emailed UNC officials showing his concern about potentially being called a "predator" online. 

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?" Hudson reportedly asked on Feb. 13.

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day, "I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'"

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson at NFL Honors

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on Feb. 6, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life and would "never" support those actions. 

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.