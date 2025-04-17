Jordon Hudson, 24, celebrates Bill Belichick’s 73rd birthday with endearing social media post: 'My twin flame'

Jordon Hudson celebrated boyfriend Bill Belichick’s 73rd birthday with an endearing post on social media Wednesday, calling the UNC head football coach her "twin flame."

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the Miss Maine USA Beauty Pageant contestant wished the longtime football coach a happy birthday.

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame," the caption of her post read.

The photos showed Hudson and Belichick posing for photos near a cake, which, instead of candles representing his age, had a topper that read "Who gives a s---." It was not clear if the celebration was from Wednesday – Belichick’s actual birthday.

The couple was first linked romantically last year but first met on a flight headed to Boston in 2021, when they seemingly hit it off. According to Page Six, Belichick, 73, and Hudson, 24, have recently "discussed marriage."

The age gap between Hudson and Belichick recently became a topic of conversation when emails obtained by The Athletic showed that Belichick had emailed UNC officials showing his concern about potentially being called a "predator" online.

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?" Hudson reportedly asked on Feb. 13.

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day, "I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'"

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life and would "never" support those actions.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Morik contributed to this report.