Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson to compete vs trans model in Miss Maine pageant

Bill Belichicks' 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson will be competing in the Miss Maine USA Beauty Pageant in May. Hudson finished as the first runner-up in last year’s contest.

"As the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families, to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through," Hudson wrote on Instagram.

One of Hudson's competitors will be trans model Isabelle St. Cyr.

St. Cyr will be the first openly trans contestant in the pageant's history after previously winning the local Miss Monson USA pageant in the Maine town of Monson.

"When I started cheerleading I had all the odds stacked against me. So much pushback, so many people telling me it wasn't a space for me. But I fought for what I loved and I ended up being a very successful cheerleader, winning state and national titles and inspiring people to join even if they hadn't been doing it their whole life," St. Cyr wrote in a Facebook post on March 25.

"I sense a similar trajectory in my ongoing journey with pageants. I believe I have everything it takes to be Miss Maine USA and I know that no amount of experience can match a true passion and drive to accomplish something."

Maine has been a heated battleground for the ongoing national conflict between blue state officials and the federal government over the issue of trans athletes in women's and girls' sports since February.

Gov. Janet Mills and education officials have taken a hard stand to enable trans inclusion amid immense federal pressure by President Donald Trump's administration.

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state over the issue, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced at a press conference Wednesday, and the USDA issued a funding freeze to the state on April 2.

The state has filed their own lawsuit against the Trump administration over the funding freeze, and a federal judge ordered the administration to unfreeze the funding on Friday.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Maine civilians has strongly opposed Mills and Democratic authorities since the issue began, prompting heated tension and debate among residents over trans inclusion and women's rights.

Multiple rallies have been held in the state capital of Augusta by residents who oppose trans inclusion.

A Maine parent named Nick Blanchard recently garnered national attention after he was cut off at a school board meeting in Augusta while he discussed the controversial issue and he launched a petition to have a school administrator removed from her position for supporting trans inclusion.

High schooler Cassidie Carlisle spoke at one of the rallies in Augusta opposing Mills' stance and made a trip to the White House to discuss the issue on Feb. 27. Carlisle took action after losing to a trans athlete in cross-country and Nordic skiing competitions. Six years ago, she had to share a locker room with a trans athlete during a middle school gym class.

Now, the state's ongoing culture war over trans inclusion in women's spaces could shift the upcoming Miss Maine pageant in Portland, starting May 10, as St. Cyr's presence could prompt further debate.

St. Cyr said she entered the pageant before Trump's inauguration and before the topic of transgender athletes became an issue in Maine, according to Maine's Total Coverage.

Hudson's, and potentially Belichick's presence at the competition will only brighten the national spotlight on it.