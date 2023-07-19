Expand / Collapse search
Jordi Alba is set to join former teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

Alba, Messi, and Busquets were teammates at FC Barcelona

Associated Press
Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.

The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS's Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the move Tuesday, adding that he expected the signing to be official by the end of the day.

Jordi Alba holds UEFA Nations League Trophy

Jordi Alba of Spain holds the UEFA Nations League trophy after the teams victory in the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 final match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip on June 18, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.  (Dean Mouhtaropoulos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Alba, who joined in 2012 from Valencia, helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015. He has made 458 appearances for Barcelona and has contributed 19 goals and 91 assists.

It's the third major player signing for Inter Miami this summer. Messi announced on June 7 that he intends to join the club, and Miami announced a few weeks later the addition of Busquets.

Jordi Alba with Nations League trophy

Ansu Fati of Spain, Gavi of Spain, Jordi Alba of Spain with the Nations League trophy during the UEFA Nations League final match between Croatia and Spain at Feyenoord Stadion de Kuip on June 18, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.  (ANP via Getty Images)

The team also recently announced former FC Barcelona and Argentina national team manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as its next head coach. Martino coached Barcelona in 2013-14.

Inter Miami introduced Messi and Busquets Sunday, and both players completed their first training session with the team Tuesday morning. They're expected to make their debut in Friday's match against Cruz Azul in the League's Cup, though its undetermined how much either of them will play.

Jordi Alba in action

Jordi Alba of Spain dribbles with the ball during the UEFA Nations League Final between Croatia and Spain at Stadion Feijenoord on June 18, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.  (Henk Jan Dijks/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

"He will debut on Friday," Mas said of Messi. "How much, when, what he does, that’s up to him and ‘Tata’ ... they’re very focused on having a very successful run and in the League’s Cup. And it’s a different format that we’re accustomed to."

The addition of Alba adds help at left-back after Franco Negri suffered a season-ending right ACL injury last month.

Inter Miami is in last place in the eastern conference standings.