British actor questions whether World Cup should be held in United States after ICE's Minnesota presence

Actor and Monty Python alum John Cleese questioned whether the World Cup should be held in the U.S. in the wake of an ICE agent's fatal shooting of a woman in Minnesota.

Renee Good was killed while operating a vehicle that agents ordered her to exit, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Good, according to Noem, refused and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle."

Cleese, however, disagreed with Noem's version of events.

Cleese shared a post that showed ICE arresting a woman in Minneapolis in the aftermath of Good's death. The actor suggested that FIFA may want to reconsider holding games in the United States.

"Is it a good idea to hold a major event like the FIFA World Cup in a country where the Rule of Law no longer exists," Cleese asked in an X post.

President Donald Trump has threatened to keep games out of American cities he deems unsafe.

Cleese's post was shared by tennis legend Martina Navratilova amid dozens of other anti-ICE posts.

Noem said Good's actions against ICE officers leading up to the shooting amounted to an "act of domestic terrorism."

"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," she said.

Democrats have rushed to portray it as an example of unjust violence by the Trump administration.

Hillary Clinton posted on X Thursday that "last night, at the corner where an ICE agent murdered Renee Good, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the frigid dark to protest her killing."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to "get the f--- out of Minneapolis" during a Wednesday press conference, a sentiment that was echoed by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who also posted to the Department of Homeland Security, "Get out of our city."

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Good before their game on Thursday night. During the moment of silence, one fan in attendance yelled, "Go home, ICE." Another yelled, "F--- ICE," and cheers erupted.

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.