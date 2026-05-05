Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

WWE

John Cena teases 'history-making news' at WWE Backlash

Backlash takes place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, with several championship matches set

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
WWE's Je'Von Evans talks John Cena, pro wrestling pursuit, more Video

WWE's Je'Von Evans talks John Cena, pro wrestling pursuit, more

Rising WWE star Je'Von Evans talks to Fox News Digital about John Cena, his pursuit of pro wrestling greatness and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Cena teased "history-making news" at WWE's upcoming premium live event Backlash on Monday as he’s set to appear on the show in some form.

Cena ended his in-ring career in December, losing his retirement match against Gunther. It was possible that Cena might have been finished with WWE for a while, but he reappeared at WrestleMania 42 as the host. He wrote on social media that he was going to appear at Backlash.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

John Cena hosting WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

John Cena hosts WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"It’s official! I’m headed to #WWEBacklash," he wrote on X. "After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans!"

Backlash is set to take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

There are several matches already set for Backlash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Danhausen and John Cena celebrating at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Danhausen and John Cena celebrate during WrestleMania 42: Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu, Trick Williams will defend the United States Championship against Sami Zayn in a WrestleMania rematch, Seth Rollins takes on Bron Breakker, Iyo Sky will square off against Asuka and Danhausen and a mystery partner take on The Miz and Kit Wilson.

Cena was involved in last year’s Backlash show after he won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena and Triple H looking at the screen during Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena and Triple H look on during Saturday Night's Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2025. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He defeated Randy Orton to retain the title. Before that, he hadn’t appeared at Backlash since taking on Edge. He lost the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue