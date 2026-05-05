John Cena teases 'history-making news' at WWE Backlash

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John Cena teased "history-making news" at WWE's upcoming premium live event Backlash on Monday as he’s set to appear on the show in some form.

Cena ended his in-ring career in December, losing his retirement match against Gunther. It was possible that Cena might have been finished with WWE for a while, but he reappeared at WrestleMania 42 as the host. He wrote on social media that he was going to appear at Backlash.

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"It’s official! I’m headed to #WWEBacklash," he wrote on X. "After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans!"

Backlash is set to take place at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

There are several matches already set for Backlash.

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Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu, Trick Williams will defend the United States Championship against Sami Zayn in a WrestleMania rematch, Seth Rollins takes on Bron Breakker, Iyo Sky will square off against Asuka and Danhausen and a mystery partner take on The Miz and Kit Wilson.

Cena was involved in last year’s Backlash show after he won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

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He defeated Randy Orton to retain the title. Before that, he hadn’t appeared at Backlash since taking on Edge. He lost the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing match.