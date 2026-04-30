Joey Chestnut reveals foods he won't eat in competition as he tours Minor League stadiums for local delicacies

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Joey Chestnut will eat almost anything.

The 17-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion is the greatest competitive eater of all time, once even chowing down cow-brain tacos.

But there are two foods that are off-limits.

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"The only things that would stop me is if I'm, like, really worried about getting sick," Chestnut said (apparently, no concerns about cow brain). "Like raw oysters. I'd have to be really confident that these oysters are coming from somewhere where I'm not going to get sick."

There are some foods that seem tasty at first, but they do provide difficulties for Chestnut. Popcorn causes chapped lips and bloating due to swallowing air, and Twinkies provide a "sugar headache."

"But if I do my prep right going in, I feel pretty good," he said confidently.

There is one more "oyster" though, made from an animal's - let's say - body part, that is not on Chestnut's menu.

"There was a casino that wanted to do Rocky Mountain oysters. And their track record wasn't good on preparing them," Chestnut recalled.

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"They're bull testicles. I kind of rejected that one."

This summer, though, tasty delights are on the table, as Chestnut is partnering with Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) to visit Minor League ballparks nationwide this season to take on some of the signature dishes that define the club’s communities.

Chestnut traveled to Wichita last month to tackle chili buns, a Midwestern dish that is a combination of chili and cinnamon buns. In Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he'll go with pierogis, and in upstate New York, he'll try his hand at cider donuts. Cheeseburger dogs are also on deck in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"I'm super pumped. Minor League ballparks are always fun, just great atmospheres. I think Minor League ballparks are responsible for Major League ballparks stepping up their food game, so I'm going to be doing some good eating," Chestnut said.

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"There's gonna be some good ones. I think it's a huge burger they're building in Birmingham that will be the biggest burger in Minor League baseball. Tacos next week."

Chestnut will go for 18 Nathan's titles on July 4.

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