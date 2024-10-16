Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Jets superfan Fireman Ed takes issue with lack of screen time at stadium: 'They’re phasing us out'

Ed Anzalone took issue with something from Monday night's game between the Jets and Bills

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Will Davante Adams fix the Jets’ problems? | Breakfast Ball Video

Will Davante Adams fix the Jets’ problems? | Breakfast Ball

The New York Jets have traded a conditional 3rd-round pick for Las Vega Raiders WR Davante Adams. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth react to the news and ask how much it helps the Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets fans love to give their team a bit of a boost during the eight or so weeks they have to support them at MetLife Stadium during the NFL season.

Fans in the green and white follow their most famous fan, Fireman Ed, as they chant "J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets" throughout the game. But lately, Fireman Ed, whose real name is Ed Anzalone, said his experience at MetLife Stadium hasn’t been the same.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fireman Ed as Jets take on Dolphins

New York Jets fan Fireman Ed Anzalone during the Miami Dolphins game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 17, 2011. (Ed Mulholland-USA Today Sports)

"I’ve been getting a lot of emails and texts from fans about the Jet experience in the stadium with the big screens. Last night in particular – although on the Denver game also – last night in particular [the Jets] scored a touchdown and normally as a tradition we’re always put on the screen… to do the Jet chant and get the crowd going," Anzalone said in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday. 

"Also, on the defensive end, which is the most important, normally, they would put us on the screen to get the crowd going. It gives us more of a widespread experience for the fans to see and we could get the defensive chant going. But something is going on in the Jet production team over in ‘Jet Life Stadium.’

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS NFL POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 6 OF 2024 NFL SEASON

Fireman Ed in 2011

Fireman Ed cheers on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 23, 2011. (Danny Wild-USA Today Sports)

"I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but they’re phasing us out. I’d like to know if somebody knows anything, please let me know, because it’s evident that it’s happening. And it needs to stop because we need home-field advantage. That’s what we have and we need to keep it going. Something is going on, so please let me know if you know something."

Fox News Digital reached out the Jets for comment on Anzalone’s remarks.

Anzalone is a lifelong Jets fan who has been at the center of Jets cheers for decades.

Fireman Ed as Jets vs Steelers

Fireman Ed roars during the Pittsburgh Steelers game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 22, 2019. (Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a down year in 2012, he did stop the cheers over incidents with fans while at MetLife Stadium. He returned to lead the chants in 2015.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.