Jets superfan Fireman Ed takes issue with lack of screen time at stadium: 'They’re phasing us out'

New York Jets fans love to give their team a bit of a boost during the eight or so weeks they have to support them at MetLife Stadium during the NFL season.

Fans in the green and white follow their most famous fan, Fireman Ed, as they chant "J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets" throughout the game. But lately, Fireman Ed, whose real name is Ed Anzalone, said his experience at MetLife Stadium hasn’t been the same.

"I’ve been getting a lot of emails and texts from fans about the Jet experience in the stadium with the big screens. Last night in particular – although on the Denver game also – last night in particular [the Jets] scored a touchdown and normally as a tradition we’re always put on the screen… to do the Jet chant and get the crowd going," Anzalone said in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

"Also, on the defensive end, which is the most important, normally, they would put us on the screen to get the crowd going. It gives us more of a widespread experience for the fans to see and we could get the defensive chant going. But something is going on in the Jet production team over in ‘Jet Life Stadium.’

"I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but they’re phasing us out. I’d like to know if somebody knows anything, please let me know, because it’s evident that it’s happening. And it needs to stop because we need home-field advantage. That’s what we have and we need to keep it going. Something is going on, so please let me know if you know something."

Fox News Digital reached out the Jets for comment on Anzalone’s remarks.

Anzalone is a lifelong Jets fan who has been at the center of Jets cheers for decades.

In a down year in 2012, he did stop the cheers over incidents with fans while at MetLife Stadium. He returned to lead the chants in 2015.