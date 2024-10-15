Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 6 of 2024 NFL season

Chiefs and Vikings remain at the top but 3 contenders emerge

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Is Nick Sirianni out of his element as head coach? | The Herd Video

Is Nick Sirianni out of his element as head coach? | The Herd

Nick Sirianni chirped at home fans during the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Cleveland Browns. Nick Wright and Colin Cowherd react to his apology and ask if he's fit to be the Eagles' head coach.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings remained undefeated thanks to their bye week, but it didn’t prevent a few of the other teams in the NFL from separating themselves.

The Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans picked up key wins and round out the top five of this week’s NFL power rankings. The Lions clobbered the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens defeated the Washington Commanders and the Texans barnstormed the New England Patriots.

The rest of the league is still trying to figure out its place after the top five.

Looking at the bottom, the race for the No. 1 pick seems to be between a handful of teams as well.

Read below for the latest rankings.

--

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fist-bumps fans as he heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The worst statistical stretch of Patrick Mahomes' career was rewarded with a 5-0 record and an early bye week to rest and come back better. The league, specifically the five teams Kansas City has played so far, blew a window of Mahomes mediocrity to bury the Chiefs. Now there's no guarantee he will continue to give other teams those opportunities in a campaign for NFL history.

Last week: 1

2. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Sam Darnold runs

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

It’s still difficult to imagine that the Vikings, led by Sam Darnold, are among the top teams in the league, even with an undefeated record. They have a huge test on Sunday against the Lions, and we’re going to learn a lot about this team in that matchup.

Last week: 2

3. Detroit Lions (4-1)

Jared Goff celebrates

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after David Montgomery scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Losing Aidan Hutchinson was a massive blow for the Lions, but there’s no reason right now to not call them the top team in the NFC. The display they put on against the Dallas Cowboys cemented their place among the league’s elite.

Last week: 4

4. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Derrick Henry celebrates touchdown

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Another week, another week when Derrick Henry finds the end zone. Henry ran wild all over the Commanders, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Zay Flowers had a career-high 132 yards receiving in the win. The Ravens defense did a good job containing the explosive Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense. Most importantly, the Ravens were able to put this game away at the end of the fourth quarter, something they have struggled to do for a couple of seasons now.

Last week: 5

5. Houston Texans (5-1)

Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon celebrate

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after his touchdown with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) and center Juice Scruggs (70) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

C.J. Stroud and company did a great job putting the Patriots behind them – no Nico Collins, no problem. The Texans are one of the best teams in the AFC and consistency will be key moving forward.

Last week: 3

6. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Josh Allen celebrates with Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Buffalo is the class of its division without question but has struggled with consistency through the first six weeks. Plenty of time for Josh Allen and Co. to get that figured out though.

Last week: 7

7. Green Bay Packers (4-2)

Green Bay Packers celebrate

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates his 20-yard pass reception for a touchdown with wide receivers Christian Watson (9) and Jayden Reed (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Packers had no trouble dismantling the Arizona Cardinals and appear to be back on track after a few ho-hum starts from Jordan Love in his return from injury. They have a big game this week against Houston, though, so we’ll have a better idea how good this team really is after Week 7.

Last week: 8

8. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)

Bijan Robinson celebrates

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after running in a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

After playing nail-biters in four of their first five games this season, the Falcons were finally able to put a team away in the second half. Atlanta maintained a lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter of last week’s game against the NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers, largely thanks to the run game. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier rushed for a combined 200 yards, and accounted for a total of three touchdowns on the day. However, the lack of a pass rush continues to be a glaring issue for the Falcons.

Last week: 9

9. Washington Commanders (4-2)

Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels celebrate

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the  Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

There are no moral victories in the NFL but this club came close in taking the Ravens, which were in the AFC Championship game last season and seem pointed for a possible return trip, to the final quarter. Oh, and quarterback Jayden Daniels is the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite now.

Last week: 6

10. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

George Kittle scores touchdown

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) reacts after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

San Francisco did what they had to do against a suspect Seattle team whose struggles are paramount. George Kittle has dominated the stat sheet, and although Jordan Mason got hurt, it’s clear Isaac Guerrendo can fit in quite nicely. This is still their division.

Last week: 12

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)

Baker Mayfield celebrating with Chris Godwin and Sterling Shepard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, middle, is congratulated by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) after scoring against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Baker Mayfield’s performances this season have made him a legit NFL MVP candidate. Although Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half in a game against the New Orleans Saints, he eventually settled down and finished the day with four touchdowns. The Buccaneers' 51-27 rout of the shorthanded Saints improved Tampa Bay’s record to 4-2. With each passing week, it’s becoming clearer that the NFC South will likely be a two-team race, with the Buccaneers and Falcons vying for the division’s top spot.

Last week: 11

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Justin Fields runs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) runs for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Steelers went across the country and took care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers defense stifled the Raiders offense, while the Steelers offense ran wild. Najee Harris ran for over 106 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Fields added two touchdowns on the ground himself. Despite leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record, Mike Tomlin might be looking to make a quarterback change to Russell Wilson for their game against the Jets next week.

Last week: 13

13. Chicago Bears (4-2)

Caleb Williams celebrates

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The Bears keep taking care of business against their weak early season schedule and Caleb Williams continues to get more and more comfortable running the offense. Chicago is off this week before a juicy matchup against the Washington Commanders, a showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

Last week: 16

14. Philadelphia Eagles (3-2)

AJ Brown scores touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The return of A.J. Brown after a month-long absence was felt because of his production and the confidence he adds to the sideline. Coach Nick Sirianni has to harness his emotions a little bit.

Last week: 14

15. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

JK Dobbins runs with the ball

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Even when Jim Harbaugh has a near-medical emergency, he can still coach his tail off. The Chargers came up with a solid, gritty win against a Denver team that had momentum and held off a potential demotion behind a team that was expected to be much worse.

Last week: 19

16. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

Geno Smith walks off field

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

That loss to the Giants is going to be the killer on their schedule. Things are not getting any easier, as they’re in Atlanta this weekend and then host a Bills team that now has Amari Cooper. They have to split the next two if they want to be a contender.

Last week: 15

17. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

Well, that blowout loss at home to the Lions was an eye-opener in that it suggests this is not a team maximizing talent or playing together. And what's up with the inability to win at home?

Last week: 10

18. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

Joe Burrow celebrates touchdown

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It wasn’t pretty, but the Bengals got the job done. The Bengals absolutely had to beat the Giants to keep any hopes of making the playoffs alive, and they did. Joe Burrow was largely held in check by the Giants defense, sans his long touchdown run in the first quarter. For the first time this season, the Bengals played a strong defensive game. Daniel Jones and the Giants offense struggled to get anything going, scoring just seven points.

Last week: 21

19. Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

Joe Flacco throws pass

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The Joe Flacco-led Colts look exactly like a 3-3 team that’s missing their starting quarterback – a little lost and narrowly getting past bad teams. Indianapolis will be better when Anthony Richardson gets back to full health – but when will that be?

Last week: 24

20. Denver Broncos (3-3)

Bo Nix walks off field

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix heads off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Denver had momentum with three straight wins, but it wasn't a true reflection of where they are. Bo Nix puts a ceiling on this team, at least as a rookie.

Last week: 17

21. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Kyler Murray gets tackled

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) stops Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Just when you thought the Cardinals could surprise people, their offense put up a dud in Green Bay while the defense was Swiss cheese. They’re very inconsistent, and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s injury doesn’t help the cause.

Last week: 20

22. New Orleans Saints (2-4)

Spencer Rattler throws pass

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Rookie Spencer Rattler was thrown into the fray after veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr was forced to the sideline with an oblique injury. Rattler did show some poise in the second quarter after the Saints fell into a 17-0 hole in the game. However, a pair of second-half interceptions did not help matters for New Orleans. Even when Carr does return to the starting lineup, the Saints will still need to fix a few areas on the defensive side of the ball if they want to be competitive this season.

Last week: 18

23. New York Jets (2-4)

Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Reason for optimism in Florham Park? A three-point loss to Buffalo that easily could have been a win and the arrival of Davante Adams. Reason for pessimism? Aaron Rodgers can’t continue to get hit as much as he did on Monday night.

Last week: 22

24. Miami Dolphins (2-3)

Tua Tagovailoa looks on

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to return to practice next week. Will Miami be 3-3 then? It’s possible, with a winnable matchup against the Colts on Sunday.

Last week: 27

25. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)

Matthew Stafford in action

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are almost here. They needed that bye week badly, and they’re getting a soft landing by hosting the Raiders who just sent away Davante Adams. Win this weekend, and you are right back in the fold.

Last week: 25

26. New York Giants (2-4)

Daniel Jones evades rush

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) escapes from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Isaiah Thomas (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The progress they made, especially on offense, the previous couple of weeks was fleeting. The offense took a step back in a disappointing outing at home against the Bengals and the kicking of Greg Joseph definitely is a problem.

Last week: 23

27. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)

Aidan O'Connell throws pass

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Davante Adams trade makes the Raiders even more than what they were – a team that sits around the bottom tier of the league from a roster and perspective, and maybe coaching, too. The Adams trade makes the roster worse, and doesn't reflect well on the coaching's ability to keep star players focused and motivated.

Last week: 26

28. Tennessee Titans (1-4)

Tony Pollard is tackled

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Titans seem to be imploding right in front of everyone. The defense allowed 10 points in the fourth quarter to the Joe Flacco-led Colts. Will Levis couldn’t do enough to get the offense going. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley is complaining about targets.

Last week: 19

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

Trevor Lawrence walks off field

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field after an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars didn’t do enough to win in London against the Chicago Bears. In fact, they made the NFC North team look pretty good. Jacksonville has a lot of issues and none of them are going to be fixed in the short term.

Last week: 28

30. Cleveland Browns (1-5)

Deshaun Watson gets tackled

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) brings down Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

At what point do the Browns make the quarterback change? Another week when the Deshaun Watson-led offense looked lifeless. The Browns defense and special teams gave the team every chance to beat a vulnerable Eagles team, but they didn’t get enough from the offense. To make things worse for a struggling Browns offense, top wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Bills as the Browns are already starting to build for the future.

Last week: 30

31. New England Patriots (1-5)

Drake Maye throws ball

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye passes the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Pats have allowed the second-most sacks of any NFL team. If Drake Maye has any chance of success, the offensive line is going to need to improve.

Last week: 31

32. Carolina Panthers (1-5)

Andy Dalton throws pass

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) sets back to pass the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Andy Dalton has been around the NFL for quite some time now. This past Sunday, he showed once again why he likely gives the team a better chance at being at least somewhat competitive. Which means second-year quarterback Bryce Young will continue to sit on the bench — at least for the time being. But with the Panthers having just one win after six games, the franchise will need to decide if getting Young back on the field at some point will ultimately be beneficial as it relates to his development. Carolina could ultimately be ready to move on from the No. 1 pick after less than two seasons, but this season has turned to figuring out the team’s long-term plan.

Last week: 32

This article was written by Fox News staff.