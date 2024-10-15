Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 6 of 2024 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings remained undefeated thanks to their bye week, but it didn’t prevent a few of the other teams in the NFL from separating themselves.

The Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans picked up key wins and round out the top five of this week’s NFL power rankings. The Lions clobbered the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens defeated the Washington Commanders and the Texans barnstormed the New England Patriots.

The rest of the league is still trying to figure out its place after the top five.

Looking at the bottom, the race for the No. 1 pick seems to be between a handful of teams as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Read below for the latest rankings.

--

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

The worst statistical stretch of Patrick Mahomes' career was rewarded with a 5-0 record and an early bye week to rest and come back better. The league, specifically the five teams Kansas City has played so far, blew a window of Mahomes mediocrity to bury the Chiefs. Now there's no guarantee he will continue to give other teams those opportunities in a campaign for NFL history.

Last week: 1

2. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

It’s still difficult to imagine that the Vikings, led by Sam Darnold, are among the top teams in the league, even with an undefeated record. They have a huge test on Sunday against the Lions, and we’re going to learn a lot about this team in that matchup.

Last week: 2

3. Detroit Lions (4-1)

Losing Aidan Hutchinson was a massive blow for the Lions, but there’s no reason right now to not call them the top team in the NFC. The display they put on against the Dallas Cowboys cemented their place among the league’s elite.

Last week: 4

4. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Another week, another week when Derrick Henry finds the end zone. Henry ran wild all over the Commanders, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Zay Flowers had a career-high 132 yards receiving in the win. The Ravens defense did a good job containing the explosive Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense. Most importantly, the Ravens were able to put this game away at the end of the fourth quarter, something they have struggled to do for a couple of seasons now.

Last week: 5

5. Houston Texans (5-1)

C.J. Stroud and company did a great job putting the Patriots behind them – no Nico Collins, no problem. The Texans are one of the best teams in the AFC and consistency will be key moving forward.

Last week: 3

6. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Buffalo is the class of its division without question but has struggled with consistency through the first six weeks. Plenty of time for Josh Allen and Co. to get that figured out though.

Last week: 7

7. Green Bay Packers (4-2)

The Packers had no trouble dismantling the Arizona Cardinals and appear to be back on track after a few ho-hum starts from Jordan Love in his return from injury. They have a big game this week against Houston, though, so we’ll have a better idea how good this team really is after Week 7.

Last week: 8

8. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)

After playing nail-biters in four of their first five games this season, the Falcons were finally able to put a team away in the second half. Atlanta maintained a lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter of last week’s game against the NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers, largely thanks to the run game. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier rushed for a combined 200 yards, and accounted for a total of three touchdowns on the day. However, the lack of a pass rush continues to be a glaring issue for the Falcons.

Last week: 9

9. Washington Commanders (4-2)

There are no moral victories in the NFL but this club came close in taking the Ravens, which were in the AFC Championship game last season and seem pointed for a possible return trip, to the final quarter. Oh, and quarterback Jayden Daniels is the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite now.

Last week: 6

10. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

San Francisco did what they had to do against a suspect Seattle team whose struggles are paramount. George Kittle has dominated the stat sheet, and although Jordan Mason got hurt, it’s clear Isaac Guerrendo can fit in quite nicely. This is still their division.

Last week: 12

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)

Baker Mayfield’s performances this season have made him a legit NFL MVP candidate. Although Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half in a game against the New Orleans Saints, he eventually settled down and finished the day with four touchdowns. The Buccaneers' 51-27 rout of the shorthanded Saints improved Tampa Bay’s record to 4-2. With each passing week, it’s becoming clearer that the NFC South will likely be a two-team race, with the Buccaneers and Falcons vying for the division’s top spot.

Last week: 11

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

The Steelers went across the country and took care of business against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers defense stifled the Raiders offense, while the Steelers offense ran wild. Najee Harris ran for over 106 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Fields added two touchdowns on the ground himself. Despite leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record, Mike Tomlin might be looking to make a quarterback change to Russell Wilson for their game against the Jets next week.

Last week: 13

13. Chicago Bears (4-2)

The Bears keep taking care of business against their weak early season schedule and Caleb Williams continues to get more and more comfortable running the offense. Chicago is off this week before a juicy matchup against the Washington Commanders, a showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

Last week: 16

14. Philadelphia Eagles (3-2)

The return of A.J. Brown after a month-long absence was felt because of his production and the confidence he adds to the sideline. Coach Nick Sirianni has to harness his emotions a little bit.

Last week: 14

15. Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Even when Jim Harbaugh has a near-medical emergency, he can still coach his tail off. The Chargers came up with a solid, gritty win against a Denver team that had momentum and held off a potential demotion behind a team that was expected to be much worse.

Last week: 19

16. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

That loss to the Giants is going to be the killer on their schedule. Things are not getting any easier, as they’re in Atlanta this weekend and then host a Bills team that now has Amari Cooper. They have to split the next two if they want to be a contender.

Last week: 15

17. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

Well, that blowout loss at home to the Lions was an eye-opener in that it suggests this is not a team maximizing talent or playing together. And what's up with the inability to win at home?

Last week: 10

18. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

It wasn’t pretty, but the Bengals got the job done. The Bengals absolutely had to beat the Giants to keep any hopes of making the playoffs alive, and they did. Joe Burrow was largely held in check by the Giants defense, sans his long touchdown run in the first quarter. For the first time this season, the Bengals played a strong defensive game. Daniel Jones and the Giants offense struggled to get anything going, scoring just seven points.

Last week: 21

19. Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

The Joe Flacco-led Colts look exactly like a 3-3 team that’s missing their starting quarterback – a little lost and narrowly getting past bad teams. Indianapolis will be better when Anthony Richardson gets back to full health – but when will that be?

Last week: 24

20. Denver Broncos (3-3)

Denver had momentum with three straight wins, but it wasn't a true reflection of where they are. Bo Nix puts a ceiling on this team, at least as a rookie.

Last week: 17

21. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Just when you thought the Cardinals could surprise people, their offense put up a dud in Green Bay while the defense was Swiss cheese. They’re very inconsistent, and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s injury doesn’t help the cause.

Last week: 20

22. New Orleans Saints (2-4)

Rookie Spencer Rattler was thrown into the fray after veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr was forced to the sideline with an oblique injury. Rattler did show some poise in the second quarter after the Saints fell into a 17-0 hole in the game. However, a pair of second-half interceptions did not help matters for New Orleans. Even when Carr does return to the starting lineup, the Saints will still need to fix a few areas on the defensive side of the ball if they want to be competitive this season.

Last week: 18

23. New York Jets (2-4)

Reason for optimism in Florham Park? A three-point loss to Buffalo that easily could have been a win and the arrival of Davante Adams. Reason for pessimism? Aaron Rodgers can’t continue to get hit as much as he did on Monday night.

Last week: 22

24. Miami Dolphins (2-3)

Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to return to practice next week. Will Miami be 3-3 then? It’s possible, with a winnable matchup against the Colts on Sunday.

Last week: 27

25. Los Angeles Rams (1-4)

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are almost here. They needed that bye week badly, and they’re getting a soft landing by hosting the Raiders who just sent away Davante Adams. Win this weekend, and you are right back in the fold.

Last week: 25

26. New York Giants (2-4)

The progress they made, especially on offense, the previous couple of weeks was fleeting. The offense took a step back in a disappointing outing at home against the Bengals and the kicking of Greg Joseph definitely is a problem.

Last week: 23

27. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)

The Davante Adams trade makes the Raiders even more than what they were – a team that sits around the bottom tier of the league from a roster and perspective, and maybe coaching, too. The Adams trade makes the roster worse, and doesn't reflect well on the coaching's ability to keep star players focused and motivated.

Last week: 26

28. Tennessee Titans (1-4)

The Titans seem to be imploding right in front of everyone. The defense allowed 10 points in the fourth quarter to the Joe Flacco-led Colts. Will Levis couldn’t do enough to get the offense going. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley is complaining about targets.

Last week: 19

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars didn’t do enough to win in London against the Chicago Bears. In fact, they made the NFC North team look pretty good. Jacksonville has a lot of issues and none of them are going to be fixed in the short term.

Last week: 28

30. Cleveland Browns (1-5)

At what point do the Browns make the quarterback change? Another week when the Deshaun Watson-led offense looked lifeless. The Browns defense and special teams gave the team every chance to beat a vulnerable Eagles team, but they didn’t get enough from the offense. To make things worse for a struggling Browns offense, top wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Bills as the Browns are already starting to build for the future.

Last week: 30

31. New England Patriots (1-5)

The Pats have allowed the second-most sacks of any NFL team. If Drake Maye has any chance of success, the offensive line is going to need to improve.

Last week: 31

32. Carolina Panthers (1-5)

Andy Dalton has been around the NFL for quite some time now. This past Sunday, he showed once again why he likely gives the team a better chance at being at least somewhat competitive. Which means second-year quarterback Bryce Young will continue to sit on the bench — at least for the time being. But with the Panthers having just one win after six games, the franchise will need to decide if getting Young back on the field at some point will ultimately be beneficial as it relates to his development. Carolina could ultimately be ready to move on from the No. 1 pick after less than two seasons, but this season has turned to figuring out the team’s long-term plan.

Last week: 32

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP