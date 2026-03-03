Jets' Breece Hall posts cryptic message after the team makes $14 million decision on his future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets made a $14 million decision on running back Breece Hall on Tuesday.

The team announced that they placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the star running back, preventing Hall from becoming an unrestricted free agent. The non-exclusive tag is worth $14.293 million and means that Hall is allowed to negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet.

If Hall signs an offer sheet with another team, the Jets have the right of first refusal. If the Jets decline to match Hall’s offer sheet, they would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation, a steep price for a running back.

Hall, 24, posted a cryptic message to X following the news.

"Always been the type to bet on myself. Been working… see y’all soon, Love (fingers crossed emoji)," Hall wrote.

The deadline to use the franchise tag on players is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Jets general manager Darren Mougey indicated at the NFL Scouting Combine last week that if the two sides weren’t able to come to an agreement on a deal before the deadline, Hall would be tagged.

"I want to keep good players — Breece being one of those guys," Mougey told reporters. "I got a chance to know him throughout this year. We've been working to try to get to a long-term deal, keep him around. If we can't do so, we'll exercise one of those options just to make sure we keep him around and continue to work towards a deal."

The two sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term agreement. If they cannot agree to terms on a deal by then, Hall will play the 2026 season with a $14.293 million cap hit.

Hall rushed for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns last season in 16 games. He also had 36 catches for 350 yards and a touchdown for a 3-14 Jets squad.

Hall has played 56 games across four seasons with the Jets, and in that time he has run for 3,398 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns while catching 188 passes for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns.

At the time of this writing, the Jets are the third team to use the franchise tag. The Atlanta Falcons placed it on tight end Kyle Pitts, and the Dallas Cowboys used it on wide receiver George Pickens.

