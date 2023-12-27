Jets' Nick Bawden, who was cut amid Aaron Rodgers' IR saga, sets record straight about his release

All the drama is being resolved regarding Aaron Rodgers' return from injured reserve.

The New York Jets activated the quarterback from IR, despite saying he would not play in a game this season, so he can practice with the team as part of his rehab from a torn Achilles.

However, bringing him back to the 53-man roster meant cutting someone, so fullback Nick Bawden was released.

Bawden, though, was quickly signed back to the practice squad. The Jets elevated him for this past weekend's game and will do so for Weeks 17 and 18, so he could still play (Bawden's salary this year is guaranteed no matter what, as he is a three-year veteran).

But some believed Rodgers made the call to come back from IR, not caring about another teammate's fate.

Bawden, himself, even said that is "so far from the truth," even saying Rodgers called him personally to discuss the matter.

"It meant a lot. He was really candid with what his interpretation was of what went down, and I just appreciated his honesty and candor," Bawden told the New York Post earlier this week. "That’s just the type of guy Aaron is, so it didn’t surprise me at all. He FaceTimed me, so I got to see his face through the phone. It was an interesting situation and we’re all making the best of it…

"It’s really unfortunate that people have taken that as a selfish act."

Rodgers said he was asked by Jets brass if he wanted to come back to the active roster, but he did not want to if it meant someone being cut.

"But obviously I got overruled there, maybe it is what it is. That was an interesting situation. I called Nick right away, just said, ‘I hope you know this isn’t coming from me. I asked them to put me on IR,'" Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers teased all season long he was aiming to come back from the torn Achilles injury that he suffered on the first drive of the season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

He sought Christmas Eve as a goal, but last week, he said he was not 100% – that, coupled with the Jets being eliminated from playoff contention, resulted in both him and the team saying he'd be done for the season.

Rodgers called this year a wash and wants to play with the Jets through 2025, fulfilling his two-year promise.

