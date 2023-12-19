Aaron Rodgers says return this season unlikely, gives update on Jets' future

Despite a report last week that Aaron Rodgers would "likely" be medically cleared to return this week, Rodgers all but shut that down.

The four-time MVP ruptured an Achilles on just his fourth snap as a New York Jet, but he was quick to say he was hopeful for a return this season.

However, with the Jets having to decide to activate him from injured reserve by Wednesday, the 40-year-old admitted he's not 100% healthy and likely will sit out the remainder of the season.

Rodgers had long eyed this Sunday as his potential return date, but he understands it's not possible being where he's at in his rehab..

"If I was 100% today I would definitely be pushing to play, but the fact is I’m not," Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I’ve been working hard, but I’m still 14 weeks tomorrow from my surgery and at 14 weeks out, that’s just not realistic.

"I feel like in the next 3-4 weeks it would be possible, but obviously not there right now. The whole time it’s been hoping we’re still in it because it was unrealistic to think that I would be 100% to be medically cleared at any point during the regular season."

Rodgers restructured his deal to be with the Jets for two years. That includes his lost 2023 campaign. But he said he doesn't even consider this season one year with the team.

So, expect Rodgers in a Jets uniform in 2025 too.

"I don’t think next year will be my last. I wanted at least two years," he said. "I feel like this year has been kind of a lost year now that I’ve only played a couple of snaps and wasn’t able to go out there and prove what I’m capable of and see what we’re capable of as a team.

"When I came here, I got a renewed passion and love for the game. Everything has been amazing. I feel like I can play more years, and I can be effective into my 40s. I want to be a starter at 40. I want to be a starter at 41. I want to see what I can get out of this body."

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend after dropping to 5-9 with 2021 No. 2 pick Zach Wilson or Trevor Siemian under center.

