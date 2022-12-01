Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Jets' James Robinson not happy after healthy scratch vs. Bears: 'I didn't come here not to play'

The Jets acquired Robinson in a trade with the Jaguars in October

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New York Jets running back James Robinson was unhappy after Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears after being a healthy scratch, adding he’s been working his "a-- off" to have an impact on the field. 

Robinson was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in October to complement rookie Zonovan Knight. 

James Robinson (23) of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

James Robinson (23) of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"Obviously, I didn't come here not to play," Robinson told ESPN Wednesday. "Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don't expect anything unless I work for it, and I've been working my a-- off. Me not playing pisses me off."

Robinson has managed just 75 yards on 25 carries in three games with the Jets, while Knight, who made his NFL debut Sunday, finished with 69 yards rushing on 14 carries and 34 yards receiving.

Zonovan Knight (27) of the New York Jets leaps over Elijah Hicks (37) of the Chicago Bears in the second half of a game at MetLife Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Zonovan Knight (27) of the New York Jets leaps over Elijah Hicks (37) of the Chicago Bears in the second half of a game at MetLife Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"He's still learning our system," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said of Robinson "There are still things he is getting comfortable with. No one has seen the last of him."

Saleh added of the running back room, "It’s going to be a week-to-week thing." 

James Robinson (23) of the New York Jets runs for a touchdown as Tim Settle (99) and Damar Hamlin (3) of the Buffalo Bills tackle him in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

James Robinson (23) of the New York Jets runs for a touchdown as Tim Settle (99) and Damar Hamlin (3) of the Buffalo Bills tackle him in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Michael Carter’s low ankle sprain further complicates the situation after Saleh said Wednesday that Carter will be reevaluated throughout the week with a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

