Elijah Moore 'grateful' after Jets win, weeks after trade request: 'I’m really just blessed'

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade more than a month ago, seemingly unhappy over his lack of usage, but following a change at the quarterback position on Sunday, the second-year wideout is now feeling "grateful."

After Sunday’s 31-10 rout of the Chicago Bears, Moore spoke to the media in the locker room while his teammates reportedly shouted, "Free that man! Free E!" and "E’s free!"

"I feel like when we’re in a game where everything is flowing, [the opponents] don’t know who to go to, who to cover. That’s how I feel every game should be. Everybody was making plays and that’s just a slight seeing of what our offense could be – with bad weather. I’m proud of these guys, I’m thankful for the whole situation," Moore said.

The 2021 draft pick scored his first touchdown of the season off a 22-yard pass from Mike White in the third quarter. He finished the game going 2 of 2 for 64 yards.

"I’m just grateful I get to stand up here today and be the person that I know I am and contribute to a winning game. I’m really just blessed," he added.

Moore was asked about his chemistry with White vs. with Zach Wilson – something he previously said he couldn’t speak to following the Jets’ Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots because he "[doesn’t] get the ball."

"I feel like he just executed his job. Whatever quarterback is in, I feel like if you execute your job… Whatever receiver is in, if you execute your job… You know, ‘I’m open, throw it.’ And he did his job today. I’m proud of everybody on the field."

Rookie Garrett Wilson, who scored two touchdowns in a game for the second time this season, was seen celebrating with Moore after his score.

"He deserves it. He comes in and works his a-- off every day and has the right attitude," he told SNY Sports. "There’s obviously a lot going on in the locker room, in the facility that a lot of people on the outside don’t know. The one thing about that boy is he loves us and we all knew that. That was never doubt and he came out and did what we all knew he can do."

"One of the best I’ve seen," he added.

Head coach Robert Saleh echoed that sentiment in his post game presser, adding of the trade request: "that’s not him."