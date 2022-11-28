Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Elijah Moore 'grateful' after Jets win, weeks after trade request: 'I’m really just blessed'

Moore scored his first touchdown of the season off a 22-yard pass from Mike White

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade more than a month ago, seemingly unhappy over his lack of usage, but following a change at the quarterback position on Sunday, the second-year wideout is now feeling "grateful." 

After Sunday’s 31-10 rout of the Chicago Bears, Moore spoke to the media in the locker room while his teammates reportedly shouted, "Free that man! Free E!" and "E’s free!"

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end C.J. Uzomah celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 27, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end C.J. Uzomah celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 27, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I feel like when we’re in a game where everything is flowing, [the opponents] don’t know who to go to, who to cover. That’s how I feel every game should be. Everybody was making plays and that’s just a slight seeing of what our offense could be – with bad weather. I’m proud of these guys, I’m thankful for the whole situation," Moore said.

NFL LEGENDS HAS MESSAGE FOR JETS’ ZACH WILSON: ‘I HOPE YOU TAKE SOME NOTES ABOUT WHAT LEADERSHIP IS ALL ABOUT’

The 2021 draft pick scored his first touchdown of the season off a 22-yard pass from Mike White in the third quarter. He finished the game going 2 of 2 for 64 yards. 

"I’m just grateful I get to stand up here today and be the person that I know I am and contribute to a winning game. I’m really just blessed," he added.

"I’m proud of everybody on the field," Elijah Moore said of the New York Jets' win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 27, 2022, at MetLife Stadium.

"I’m proud of everybody on the field," Elijah Moore said of the New York Jets' win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 27, 2022, at MetLife Stadium. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moore was asked about his chemistry with White vs. with Zach Wilson – something he previously said he couldn’t speak to following the Jets’ Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots because he "[doesn’t] get the ball." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I feel like he just executed his job. Whatever quarterback is in, I feel like if you execute your job… Whatever receiver is in, if you execute your job… You know, ‘I’m open, throw it.’ And he did his job today. I’m proud of everybody on the field."

Rookie Garrett Wilson, who scored two touchdowns in a game for the second time this season, was seen celebrating with Moore after his score. 

Jets' Elijah Moore scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Bears on Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jets' Elijah Moore scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Bears on Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He deserves it. He comes in and works his a-- off every day and has the right attitude," he told SNY Sports. "There’s obviously a lot going on in the locker room, in the facility that a lot of people on the outside don’t know. The one thing about that boy is he loves us and we all knew that. That was never doubt and he came out and did what we all knew he can do."

"One of the best I’ve seen," he added. 

Head coach Robert Saleh echoed that sentiment in his post game presser, adding of the trade request: "that’s not him."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings