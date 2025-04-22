Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey dodges Aaron Rodgers questions after quarterback’s scathing claims of final meeting

Rodgers said he felt a lack of respect in his final meeting with the new leadership

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers’ comments about his final meeting with the New York Jets has seemingly left a bad impression on the team’s leadership. 

Speaking to the media about the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, new general manager Darren Mougey dodged a series of questions surrounding the comments made by the four-time league MVP during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week. 

Aaron Rodgers golf

Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with the press during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 5, 2025. (IMAGN)

Rodgers opened up on his final meeting with Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn, and painted the picture of him being caught off guard by their callousness. 

"That was an interesting two years to say the least, but I figured that when I flew across the country on my own dime, that there was going to be a conversation. And the confusing thing to me – and the strange thing – was when I went out there I meet with the coach… we start talking, he runs out of the room."

Rodgers said Glenn returned with Mougey, but the conversation took a quick turn. 

"We sit down in the office and I think we’re going to have this long conversation – I’ve flown across the country – and 20 seconds in he goes – I mean literally, I’m talking to the GM about something, and he leans to the end of his seat and goes ‘So do you wanna play football?’"

Aaron Rodgers MetLife

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field with wide receiver Davante Adams after the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 5, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Rodgers responded that he did, but was quickly met by Glenn’s already-made decision: "We’re going in a different direction at quarterback." 

Speaking to the media Monday, Mougey was asked to confirm the details of that interaction. He quickly declined. 

"I understand that question, and I addressed that at the [NFL] combine. But today, I just want to talk about the draft and Jets players." 

When pressed again on the subject, Mougey repeated, "I understand the question, but I’m just going to talk about the draft and current Jets players." 

Darren Mougey

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks to reporters at the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)

Mougey said at the combine in February that he has "a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers as a player and a person, first-ballot Hall of Famer," but he stuck by the decision to move "past that and into this next process here with free agency and the draft."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.