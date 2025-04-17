Aaron Rodgers rips Jets new head coach Aaron Glenn, reveals details of contentious final meeting

The Aarons’ final meeting did not end harmoniously.

Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not hold back on his final meeting with new head coach Aaron Glenn in his first public remarks since a series of rumors leaked following the end of his second season with the team.

During a Thursday appearance on " The Pat McAfee Show ," Rodgers said he has had lots of "great conversations" with several teams during his first go at free agency. But the four-time league MVP was quick to point out that the Jets were not one of them.

"Not one of those was the Jets, because that was not a great conversation."

Rodgers later expanded on his comments, detailing the "confusing" and "strange" final conversation he shared with Glenn. According to Rodgers, he had flown to the Jets’ facility with the anticipation that he would have a long conversation with the team’s leadership about his future.

Instead, what he got was a brief talk about Glenn’s desire to move in a different direction.

"That was an interesting two years to say the least, but I figured that when I flew across the country on my own dime, that there was going to be a conversation. And the confusing thing to me – and the strange thing – was when I went out there I meet with the coach… we start talking, he runs out of the room."

Rodgers said Glenn returned with the team’s new general manager, Darren Mougey, but the conversation took a quick turn.

"We sit down in the office and I think we’re going to have this long conversation – I’ve flown across the country – and 20 seconds in he goes – I mean literally, I’m talking to the GM about something, and he leans to the end of his seat and goes ‘So do you wanna play football?’"

Rodgers responded that he did, but was quickly met by Glenn’s news.

"We’re going in a different direction at quarterback."

"I wasn’t upset about it, I was surprised," Rodgers added. "I felt like there wasn’t an ample amount of respect in that meeting. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised based on some of the things I saw over the two years."

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was Glenn’s explanation, according to Rodgers.

"I don’t want to be up in front of the room saying something and having guys look back at you," Rodgers claimed Glenn said. He called the exchange "a little rogue," on Glenn’s part, but admitted that he was still thankful for his two years spent with the organization.

Rodgers has been linked to several teams in the offseason, but he said Thursday that retirement is still on the table.