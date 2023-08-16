Jets coach hospitalized after 'friendly fire' in altercation with Buccaneers

Tempers flared Wednesday in Florham Park, New Jersey, at New York Jets training camp, and it looks like a coach got the worst of it.

The Jets are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for joint practices this week, and there were several altercations between players, one with a scary ending.

Tony Oden, a senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach, apparently got hurt so badly he was transported to a hospital.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Oden was hit with "friendly fire" in one of the fights.

Oden, 50, was tended to by medical staff following an altercation between players, and players took a knee surrounding him.

"He’s doing fine. I’m not exactly sure what happened," Saleh said, via the New York Post. "I know it was during one of the altercations. I think he caught some friendly fire. He’s awake. He’s doing fine. He’s stable."

The Jets are featured on this year's version of HBO's "Hard Knocks," and several intrasquad dust-ups were featured.

Fights are hardly uncommon in training camp, especially in joint practices, which often include confrontations. On Tuesday, members of the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders had to be separated at least three times.

The Jets are Oden's eighth NFL team. He joined the Jets in 2021 after spending the previous year alongside Saleh in San Francisco with the 49ers as a secondary/cornerbacks coach. Saleh was the team's defensive coordinator.

Oden was the assistant secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints when they won the 2010 Super Bowl.