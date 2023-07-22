Jets players get into multiple fights at training camp

HBO's "Hard Knocks" might have its best content so far, and training camp is just three days old.

Multiple players on the New York Jets got into several altercations at Saturday's training camp.

It was the first practice that was open to the fans, so a sold-out crowd got to see quite the show in Florham Park, N.J.

Reports say there were as many as three different fights, and at least one of them was caught on camera.

The first fight came at around 11:15 a.m., according to The Athletic. It took place on the right side of the offensive line but was ended quickly.

But another one brewed up just one minute later, this time on the left side of the line.

Second-year defensive players Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons went up against tight ends Kenny Yeboah and Jeremy Ruckert.

But two waseren't enough for Johnson and Clemons, who went after it against offensive linemen for a third time.

Training camp fights are hardly uncommon. It's the first time professional football players are hitting each other in over half a year.

Last year's training camp ruckus was headlined by the joint practices between the then-defending champion Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, whom they defeated in that prior Super Bowl.

That practice was apparently heated from the start, with a couple of scrums happening that reportedly stemmed from Bengals tackle La'el Collins and Rams defensive end Leonard Floyd.

The third fight was when all hell broke loose, as Aaron Donald was seen on video swinging around two Bengals helmets before being shoved out of a pile.

The Jets enter training camp with maybe their highest-ever expectations in franchise history, as four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was traded to the team earlier in the offseason.

New York is just one four teams to have training camp open for all players.