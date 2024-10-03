Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Allen Lazard defends gun-like celebration, expects fine from NFL: 'I’m the victim of this situation'

Lazard drew a 15-yard penalty for his gun-like celebration in Sunday's loss to the Broncos

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Broncos beat Jets 10-9, What went wrong for New York? | Breakfast Ball Video

Broncos beat Jets 10-9, What went wrong for New York? | Breakfast Ball

The New York Jets lost 10-9 to the Denver Broncos on a rainy day in MetLife Stadium. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, Mark Schlereth, and Willie Colon react to the loss and ask what went wrong for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard defended his first-down celebration that appeared to mimic a gun and resulted in a 15-yard penalty in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, adding that he intends to fight an inevitable fine from the NFL. 

Lazard, 28, connected with Aaron Rodgers on a 12-yard pass in the third quarter to get the Jets a new set of downs, but while down on the turf, he appeared to make a gun-like motion, resulting in a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. 

Allen Lazard celebrates

Allen Lazard, #10 of the New York Jets, celebrates a first down against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter, but was penalized for the reaction at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lazard said he has received "zero clarification" from the league on the penalty.

"It’s very unfortunate that I’m the victim of this situation, but it is what it is. It’s a part of the NFL and it's a part of the entertainment factor."

He continued, "It's something very silly."

Allen Lazard and Robert Saleh

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, #10, is congratulated by New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh after Lazard scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Lazard said he has spoken with coaches and expects the league to fine him over the celebration, but he believes it will be "exempt" because he was never "warned" about it. 

"If I am they’re, they’re definitely going to exempt it because it wouldn’t make sense to fine someone for something you never warned them [about.] It’s like implementing a new driving rule. If you’re driving down the street with only one hand, and you never told me that I can only drive with two hands, that's not a lawful democracy in that sense." 

Allen Lazard runs the ball

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, #10, carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The NFL has warned players to not make "violent gestures." 

Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London was recently fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a gun-like touchdown celebration, and New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers was also recently fined $28,128 for two gun-like celebrations after a score. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.