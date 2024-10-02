Jets’ Aaron Rodgers dismisses speculation about disconnect with Robert Saleh after cadence controversy

The New York Jets don’t have any cadence issues, and they certainly don’t have any issues with head coach Robert Saleh.

Four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers confirmed as much during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week after Saleh seemed to question if the Jets were "good enough" to handle Rodgers’ cadence after several pre-snap penalties in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

He walked those comments back eventually, admitting it was more of an "operation" issue.

"We're always going to push the envelope with cadence. Always," he said Monday. "But, with regards to operation, getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, the communication that's being had, those are all things that we can continue to look at and clean up."

The Jets committed seven pre-snap penalties — five on offense and two on defense. Rodgers said Tuesday the fault lies in execution and with the players, not coaches.

"Everything that we do in the game, we do in practice," he said. "Nobody deserves any crap for that except the players."

Rodgers called Sunday’s lackluster performance an "outlier," but the conflicting comments from Saleh seemed to reignite speculation about a potential disconnect between him and Saleh.

A cold shoulder from Rodgers after an attempted hug from Saleh on the sidelines during the Jets’ win over the New England Patriots gave the impression the two were at odds, but both coach and player set the record straight at the time.

"He’s not a big hugger usually. So, I didn’t know he was going for the hug," Rodgers explained. "He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So, I kind of just gave him a push and said ‘two-score lead.’ That’s what happened."

Rodgers explained some more this week, adding he and Saleh have "a good friendship."

"Rob and I have a great relationship," he said. "We have since day one when I got here. We have text message conversations, threads that we’re in, conversations about a number of different topics outside of football. We have a good friendship."