Javon Kinlaw: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Javon Kinlaw is a defensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Kinlaw was rated as a three-star recruit coming into South Carolina, according to Rivals.com. The Goose Creek, S.C., native chose to go to South Carolina over Alabama after spending one year at junior college.

Here are five other things to know about Kinlaw.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Kinlaw is listed at 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds. At the Combine, he was measured as having 34 7/8-inch arms and 10 1/2 hands. He did not participate in combine drills.

2). RACKING UP THE NUMBERS

Kinlaw played in 12 games during his senior season. He recorded a career-high six sacks and 35 tackles. In his junior season, he played in 10 games and recorded four sacks and 30 tackles.

3). SEC STANDOUT

Kinlaw’s numbers during his senior season were good enough for him to be selected to the All-SEC First Team.

4). TOUGH BEGINNINGS

The defensive end explained before the Senior Bowl how he went from being practically homeless to becoming a sought-after prospect.

“Just growing up in northeast Washington, D.C., pretty much homeless, living in basements. We went without electricity, no water, things like that,” Kinlaw said. “We had to use the neighbor's hose to fill up totes of water. We would take them back in the house. We had gas, a gas stove. We would light the stove with a little match or something, get a tall pot, boil the water, mix it with some cold water, put it in a bucket, take it upstairs, take a shower like that,” he said in January.

“At a young age, we just thought that was normal," he continued. "That's how we was living, we didn't know how everybody else was living, but we knew that's how we was living and we was cool with that, especially me. But now that I look back at it, it was tough, man. It made me a man at a young age.”

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Kinlaw could be one of the first defensive linemen taken in the draft. Draft experts could see Kinlaw landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Indianapolis Colts.