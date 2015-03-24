Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Jason Day, Victor Dubuisson reach championship of Match Play

By | Associated Press
    Victor Dubuisson, of France, waves on the eighth hole in his match against Ernie Els, of South Africa, during the fifth round of the Match Play Championship golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014, in Marana, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (The Associated Press)

    Victor Dubuisson, of France, hits out from the fairway on the eighth hole in his match against Ernie Els, of South Africa, during the fifth round of the Match Play Championship golf tournament on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014, in Marana, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (The Associated Press)

MARANA, Ariz. – Jason Day of Australia and Victor Dubuisson of France have reached the 18-hole final of the Match Play Championship.

Dubuisson fought back from 3 down through four holes against Ernie Els with a brilliant stretch around the turn at Dove Mountain. Els squared the match with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole.

It was decided on the 18th hole when Els came up short into a bunker, blasted out below the hole and narrowly missed his par putt from just outside 12 feet.

Day won the opening hole against Rickie Fowler and never trailed. Fowler won two straight holes to get within one. But he made bogey on the 15th, and the match ended on the 16th when Fowler three-putted from 6 feet to lose, 3 and 2.