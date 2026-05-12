Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Brooklyn Nets

Jason Collins, NBA's first openly gay player, dead at 47

Commissioner Adam Silver says Collins 'helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive'

By Alejandro Avila Fox News
close
Accountability Is Video

Accountability Is

Megan Rapinoe is back at it again, defending Angel Reese’s decision to duck the media and "protect her peace." Dan Dakich isn't buying it. Since when is skipping out on the job "taking power back"? Dan breaks down why the modern sports culture of "all empowerment, no accountability" is a disease that’s actually hurting the growth of women’s sports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Collins, a longtime NBA role player who became widely known in 2013 as the first openly gay active player in a major American sports league, died Tuesday at age 47.

Collins passed away following an eight-month battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer he had been fighting since last August.

FORMER SYRACUSE, INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL PRO TIANA MANGAKAHIA DEAD FOLLOWING CANCER DIAGNOSIS, FAMILY SAYS

The ex-center’s death comes as the NBA is also mourning Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, 29, with the losses unfolding within a short span.

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins speaking during a radio interview

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins conducts a radio interview following a 108-102 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 23, 2014. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins warming up on basketball court

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis., on March 1, 2014. (Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Tuesday regarding the loss:

"Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador.

GRIZZLIES FORWARD BRANDON CLARKE DEAD AT 29

"Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others. On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues."

Jason Collins of the Brooklyn Nets running on the basketball court at Madison Square Garden

Jason Collins of the Brooklyn Nets plays against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 2, 2014. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Collins built a long NBA career as a role-playing center. The 7-footer out of Stanford averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds across 13 seasons and was primarily used in defensive and physical matchups.

Collins saw rotational minutes for the New Jersey Nets during their back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2013, Collins drew national attention when he came out in a first-person essay for Sports Illustrated, becoming the first active NBA player to do so. He returned to play one final season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014 before later serving as an NBA Cares Ambassador.

Collins is survived by his husband, film producer Brunson Green, and his twin brother, Jarron, who followed a similar path through Stanford and the NBA.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

Close modal

Continue