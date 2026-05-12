Jason Collins, NBA's first openly gay player, dead at 47

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Collins, a longtime NBA role player who became widely known in 2013 as the first openly gay active player in a major American sports league, died Tuesday at age 47.

Collins passed away following an eight-month battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer he had been fighting since last August.

FORMER SYRACUSE, INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL PRO TIANA MANGAKAHIA DEAD FOLLOWING CANCER DIAGNOSIS, FAMILY SAYS

The ex-center’s death comes as the NBA is also mourning Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, 29, with the losses unfolding within a short span.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Tuesday regarding the loss:

"Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador.

GRIZZLIES FORWARD BRANDON CLARKE DEAD AT 29

"Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others. On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues."

Collins built a long NBA career as a role-playing center. The 7-footer out of Stanford averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds across 13 seasons and was primarily used in defensive and physical matchups.

Collins saw rotational minutes for the New Jersey Nets during their back-to-back NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2013, Collins drew national attention when he came out in a first-person essay for Sports Illustrated, becoming the first active NBA player to do so. He returned to play one final season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014 before later serving as an NBA Cares Ambassador.

Collins is survived by his husband, film producer Brunson Green, and his twin brother, Jarron, who followed a similar path through Stanford and the NBA.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela