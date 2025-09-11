Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA

NBA trailblazer Jason Collins receiving treatment for brain tumor, family announces

In 2013, Collins became the NBA's first openly gay player

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player Jason Collins is receiving treatment for a brain tumor, his family announced.

In a first-person essay published in Sports Illustrated in 2013, Collins wrote about his sexuality and became the first openly gay player in any of the four major North American men's professional sports leagues.

At the time, Collins said his public admission was the first time he had spoken about that aspect of his personal life beyond his family and close friends.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Collins is interviewed after a Brooklyn Nets game

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins conducts a radio interview following a 108-102 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 23, 2014. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

"No one wants to live in fear. I've always been scared of saying the wrong thing. I don't sleep well. I never have," Collins wrote in 2013. "But each time I tell another person, I feel stronger and sleep a little more soundly. It takes an enormous amount of energy to guard such a big secret. I've endured years of misery and gone to enormous lengths to live a lie. I was certain that my world would fall apart if anyone knew. And yet when I acknowledged my sexuality I felt whole for the first time."

NBA LEGEND DWYANE WADE OPENS UP ABOUT KIDNEY SURGERY, CANCER DIAGNOSIS: 'WEAKEST POINT I'VE EVER FELT'

Collins retired in 2014. His 13-year career included stops with the Nets organization, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards.

Jason Collins warms up before a game

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins (98) warms up before game against the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 1, 2014. (Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)

He returned to the Nets for the 2013-24 season, after the franchise moved to Brooklyn.

"Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being," his family said in a statement to the NBA.

Jason Collins on the basketball court

Jason Collins (98) of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on on April 2, 2014. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in his career. In his best season, he averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004-05.

Collins currently serves as an ambassador for the NBA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue