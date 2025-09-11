NBA trailblazer Jason Collins receiving treatment for brain tumor, family announces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player Jason Collins is receiving treatment for a brain tumor, his family announced.

In a first-person essay published in Sports Illustrated in 2013, Collins wrote about his sexuality and became the first openly gay player in any of the four major North American men's professional sports leagues.

At the time, Collins said his public admission was the first time he had spoken about that aspect of his personal life beyond his family and close friends.

"No one wants to live in fear. I've always been scared of saying the wrong thing. I don't sleep well. I never have," Collins wrote in 2013. "But each time I tell another person, I feel stronger and sleep a little more soundly. It takes an enormous amount of energy to guard such a big secret. I've endured years of misery and gone to enormous lengths to live a lie. I was certain that my world would fall apart if anyone knew. And yet when I acknowledged my sexuality I felt whole for the first time."

Collins retired in 2014. His 13-year career included stops with the Nets organization, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards.

He returned to the Nets for the 2013-24 season, after the franchise moved to Brooklyn.

"Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being," his family said in a statement to the NBA.

Collins averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in his career. In his best season, he averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004-05.

Collins currently serves as an ambassador for the NBA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

