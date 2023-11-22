James Madison no longer pursuing legal action for bowl eligibility

James Madison looks like it will be accepting its bowl ban.

Days after losing their unbeaten record to Appalachian State on Saturday, the school announced on Tuesday that it will not be suing the NCAA regarding their current bowl ineligibility.

The school has sought waiver approval, which would grant full bowl eligibility. But those requests have been denied.

The Dukes are currently in the mandatory two-year transition period after making the jump from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level to the highest level of college football, the FBS.

"On Saturday evening, following the game, we consulted with Attorney General Miyares and his staff, as well as with our outside counsel, and the consensus was that filing emergency legal action against the NCAA was not a viable course of action at this point in time," the school said in a statement.

"The University's focus now is on getting the football team into a bowl game, and it appears that such a result is still a strong possibility. We could still file an action against the NCAA later if needed to receive a bowl invitation, but for the time being, there was a strong consensus that proceeding with legal action did not make sense."

James Madison could be selected for a bowl game if not enough teams qualify to play in one — teams must win six games in order to be bowl eligible, and the Dukes are 10-1.

Last month, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote the NCAA a letter pleading the school's case. He also hired a law firm that is arguing for JMU's inclusion in bowl consideration based on the Dukes' record, national ranking and success in its two-year process of reclassifying from the FCS to the FBS.

Miyares is a James Madison alum.

James Madison has not been included in the College Football Playoff selection committee's weekly rankings since the team is not bowl eligible. The team is also not allowed to play in the conference championship.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.