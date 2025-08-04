Jake Paul hires Elon Musk's former attorney to go after critics making staged fight claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul is taking matters seriously.

Last month, Paul posted to social media that he "asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career."

Well, a representative for Paul confirmed reports that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has hired big-shot attorney Alex Spiro.

"I’ve been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he has suffered," Spiro said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences."

"The statements are categorically false and damaging to Mr. Paul, his partners, and the sport at large," Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) said to Fox News Digital. "Jake's reputation and value as an athlete will be protected with the full force of the law."

Spiro has represented Elon Musk and defended Aaron Hernandez during his double homicide case, in which he was acquitted.

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said on social media that Piers Morgan can "count on" Bidarian suing him after the talk show host said the fights are "staged."

"It’s one thing to say, ‘You’re not a good boxer.’ It’s another thing to say, ‘You fight older guys.’ But when you say the fights are staged, aka rigged, then you’re defaming us," Bidarian told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "You are destructing value for his brand, for MVP’s brand and what we stand for, which is integrity of sport.

"You're actually attacking the California State Athletic Commission who oversaw this event (Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.). Then you’re saying we’re risking going to federal prison for putting on staged events. So enough is enough, we’ve been patient for a long time, and now it’s time people either retract and admit they were wrong or go through with legal action."

"Every single Jake Paul fight has been sanctioned by an athletic commission," Bidarian added. "Every single Jake Paul fight has had sports betting available on it. Every single Jake Paul fight has been with a large media partner. For someone to say that any of Jake's fights are anything other than professionally sanctioned fights with clear rules, is ridiculous."

The calls about rigged fights grew loud after Paul fought Mike Tyson. At the time, Bidarian told Fox News Digital that it was all legitimate .

Paul improved to 12-1 in his career with his most recent victory against Chavez Jr. The fight also resulted in him being ranked 14th in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, making him eligible for a title bout.

