Jake Paul's boxing promotion pursuing legal action against critics claiming fights 'staged'

Jake Paul's business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that lawyers are "actively" pursuing legal action against Piers Morgan for saying Paul's fights are "staged."

The co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions said in a recent X post that Morgan can "count on" Bidarian suing the talk show host.

"BREAKING: I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight," Morgan posted to X on Sunday, referencing his interview with Paul days before he fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. "The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ – but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bulls--- against older fighters way past their prime."

Bidarian replied to Morgan, saying that his "baseless and irresponsible."

"It’s one thing to say ‘you’re not a good boxer.’ It’s another thing to say ‘you fight older guys.’ But when you say the fights are staged, AKA rigged, then you’re defaming us," Bidarian told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "You are destructing value for his brand, for MVP’s brand and what we stand for, which is integrity of sport.

"You're actually attacking the California State Athletic Commission who oversaw this event. Then you’re saying we’re risking going to federal prison for putting on staged events. So enough is enough, we’ve been patient for a long time, and now it’s time people either retract and admit they were wrong or go through with legal action."

"Every single Jake Paul fight has been sanctioned by an athletic commission," Bidarian added. "Every single Jake Paul Fight has had sports betting available on it. Every single Jake Paul fight has been with a large media partner. For someone to say that any of Jake's fights are anything other than professionally sanctioned fights with clear rules, is ridiculous."

The calls about rigged fights grew loud after Paul fought Mike Tyson – at the time, Bidarian made the same claim to Fox News Digital in that it was all legitimate.

Paul said on X that he "asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career."

After defeating Chavez, Paul was ranked 14th in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, making him eligible for a title bout. Bidarian said he expects such a bout to occur in "2026 or 2027."

Paul improved to 12-1 in his career with the victory.

