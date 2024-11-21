Jake Paul’s business partner talks claims of rigged Mike Tyson fight, says Paul is boxing's 'greatest gift'

A sports icon came out of retirement last Friday, leading to decibels that are seldom touched at a sporting event, as 58-year-old Mike Tyson, in his first professional fight since 2005, battled Jake Paul in front of more than 70,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlingon, Texas.

But by the middle of the fight, boo-birds rang out in the crowd, and with Paul winning by unanimous decision, accusations of a rigged fight ran all over social media.

If you know Jake Paul, none of that bothers him. He thrives off the hate and has embraced the role of the heel in boxing and life.

"He’s the ‘problem child,’ people want to boo him, and that’s the special sauce that he has," said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bidarian and Paul co-founded MVP together three years ago, and their promotions have helped put women’s boxing on the map with two spectacles by Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the second of which was the co-main event last week in Arlington.

Although Bidarian admitted that the 60 million households watching the fight and the largest gate outside of Las Vegas ever was probably more because of Tyson, he said Paul "played a massive role" in the historic event.

It was historic by just about every metric: attendance, viewers, gate, bets placed, social media discussion. But the overwhelming reaction to the fight was that it was a disappointment.

"I don’t care what people have to say. They’re always going to have something to say. It is what it is," Paul told Fox News Digital after the fight.

Added Bidarian in his interview, "The only win there was if Mike Tyson knocked out Jake Paul, otherwise, the haters would have found a way to complain no matter what."

But with it being a Paul spectacle, there is, once again, some speculation about the fight being rigged, fixed or staged.

Some fans have tried to point out instances in which the former heavyweight champ could have easily knocked out Paul with an uppercut; some have said that Tyson was biting on his gloves to keep himself from going wild in the ring. Some fans also believe that there was no way a boxer with just four years of experience could have possibly beaten the "Baddest Man on the Planet."

But all of those claims are BS, Bidarian said.

"In terms of this fight specifically, I will say the following: It was sanctioned by the athletic commission. Our partner was Netflix, who is the biggest media company in America and is a public entity. There was professional sports betting on the event," Bidarian said. "So, if you were to rig such competition, it is a federal crime. And myself, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, executives from Netflix would all be going to jail, they would be risking their entire company, and we would be risking our entire lives to do that. It is preposterous that people even suggest that this was in any way anything other than a professional fight. … That was not the case in any Jake fight, let alone this one."

"This was 100% real from beginning to end," he added. "It was so real that the guy had an ulcer, and we took a five-month break to give him time to heal the ulcer to be able to perform at his best level. If it was staged, why did we even postpone it? We could have just moved forward with the date: ‘Oh, you have an ulcer, you’re not going to hit each other. It’s going to be fine.’ What are people talking about?"

JAKE PAUL-MIKE TYSON SNOOZER DRAWS HARSH CRITICISM: 'NOT GREAT FOR BOXING'

Even some more high-profile fighters at the top of their game have called out Paul, including Ryan Garcia, lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois and undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. Bidarian said that "with the exception of one," Paul is interested in "all" of the inquiries.

"What’s next for Jake is whatever Jake wants it to be. He is the biggest face in all of boxing. … His goal is to be a world champion, so you’ll see us do things that give him those opportunities. And our goal is to think outside the box, do disruptive things and capture the imagination. We did that last Friday, and we’ll continue to do that."

It’s no secret that Paul is disliked, and many think this is all just a marketing play. It’s no secret that Paul is a marketing whiz, and some of his opponents have been selected rather wisely. But as much of a businessman as Paul may be, Bidarian said he sees him "first and foremost" as a boxer.

"That’s what he dedicates anywhere from 70 to 75% of his time," Bidarian said.

At the same time, Paul puts emphasis on "professional" in the term "professional boxer."

"He is the most professional boxer in professional boxing. He is a businessman, he conducts himself like a business, he shows up on time, he delivers every line you need to deliver, he does the promo when no one else wants to. …" Bidarian said. "He knows how to sell. [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones said to Jake Paul, ‘Kid, you’re one of the greatest marketers in all of sports.’ And that’s true. He’s four years into this sport, and he’s co-headlining a record-setting event."

That’s why Bidarian has a rather strong message to those who don’t believe Paul is a serious boxer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Show me another athlete, including their amateur or high school career, who has four and a half years of experience that has achieved as much as he has achieved inside and outside of the ring," Bidarian said. "Even in that performance against Mike Tyson, who is 58, is very unique for someone who is four years into doing a sport. … Jake Paul has gone into the lions’ den and showed that he outboxed a much more skilled boxer in his heyday than Jake Paul, and that’s a lot more impressive than 99% of boxers do in their 10th, 12th, 15th fight."

"More importantly, Jake Paul has put on for this sport like no athlete has before," he continued. "He’s put on for the women in this sport, he’s put on for the youth in this sport, he’s put his own money into renovating gyms to give access to young boys and girls to learn about the sport of boxing. He’s partnered with USA Boxing to push amateur interest in the sport.

"He’s the greatest gift the sport has ever seen, in my opinion."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.