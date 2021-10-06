Jaguars' Urban Meyer addresses viral video fallout with entire team: 'I embarrassed them'

Tensions in Jacksonville continue to rise as Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer addressed his entire team on Wednesday morning, saying he "embarrassed" both his players and his wife Shelly Urban, according to a report.

Sources told the NFL Network that Meyer spoke to his team privately to express remorse and assume responsibility for the viral videos that surfaced over the weekend that appeared to show him behaving inappropriately at a bar in Columbus after the Cincinnati Bengals loss.

URBAN MEYER, JAGUARS SITUATION HAS REACHED A ‘CRISIS POINT’

According to the report, Meyer specifically told his team that he’s always cared about two "things," his players and his "wife of 37 years."

The head coach said, "I embarrassed them both."

Meyer traveled to Columbus following Thursday’s loss to visit his grandchildren when a video appearing to show a young woman dancing close to his lap as he sat on a barstool went viral on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A second video surfaced on Monday that appeared to show Meyer groping the same woman’s bottom.

Meyer issued a statement apologizing for his actions but on Tuesday evening he spoke on a radio show and revealed that conversations with the team have been "horrible."

"The ownership of this team is with the players," Meyer said of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans , via ProFootballTalk . "I don’t believe that’s in my court. . . . The leaders on the team are going to make that decision. It depends on how much trust you have built up with them, how we structure everything this week and focus on winning that game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "I’m going to be extremely clear as I can. Our staff is working their tails off. But you know as well as I do that the ownership of this team is with the players."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement on Tuesday calling Meyer’s behavior "inexcusable."

He said, "I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect.I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect."