Urban Meyer, Jaguars situation has reached a 'crisis point'

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a "crisis point."

One Jaguars player said the head coach "has zero credibility in that stadium" and "he had very little to begin with," according to NFL reporter Mike Silver.

Jaguars players were reportedly unhappy that Meyer canceled Monday’s team meeting amid the viral video of a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sat on a stool at an Ohio bar following Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared," a player told Silver.

Meyer reportedly "only apologized to position groups individually." Meyer said the woman in the video was a random person who was "just there dancing."

"We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it," the unnamed player told Silver. "It's bad. I don't know how he's gonna function."

Meyer issued an apology on Monday saying he "should have left."

"There was a big group next to the restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did," Meyer, who is married, explained. "And they were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around and I should have left."

"It was stupid, so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position," Meyer continued.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Tuesday saying that Meyer will have to "regain our trust and respect" after the videos surfaced over the weekend.

Khan also called Meyer’s behavior "inexcusable."

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in the statement, via NFL.com . "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team."

