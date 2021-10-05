Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Urban Meyer, Jaguars situation has reached a 'crisis point'

One Jaguars player told NFL reporter Mike Silver that Meyer 'has zero credibility in that stadium'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a "crisis point."

One Jaguars player said the head coach "has zero credibility in that stadium" and "he had very little to begin with," according to NFL reporter Mike Silver.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaguars players were reportedly unhappy that Meyer canceled Monday’s team meeting amid the viral video of a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sat on a stool at an Ohio bar following Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer greet each other before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer greet each other before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

"He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared," a player told Silver.

Meyer reportedly "only apologized to position groups individually." Meyer said the woman in the video was a random person who was "just there dancing."

"We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it," the unnamed player told Silver. "It's bad. I don't know how he's gonna function."

JAGUARS OWNER SHAD KHAN SAYS URBAN MEYER MUST 'REGAIN OUR TRUST AND RESPECT' AFTER VIRAL VIDEOS

Meyer issued an apology on Monday saying he "should have left." 

"There was a big group next to the restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did," Meyer, who is married, explained. "And they were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around and I should have left."

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field.

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

"It was stupid, so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position," Meyer continued.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Tuesday saying that Meyer will have to "regain our trust and respect" after the videos surfaced over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Khan also called Meyer’s behavior "inexcusable."

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in the statement, via NFL.com. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com