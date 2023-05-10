Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Jackson Mahomes seeks to communicate with witnesses in sex assault case over feeling isolated: report

Mahomes is due for a court appearance on Thursday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jackson Mahomes arrested over Kansas restaurant incident Video

Jackson Mahomes arrested over Kansas restaurant incident

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on an aggravated sexual battery charge Wednesday after shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a restaurant. Credit: Apsens Restaurant & Lounge.

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is reportedly looking to amend the bond that prohibits him from talking about the charges he faces in order to contact several witnesses.

Mahomes is hoping to contact four people who are listed as witnesses in the case on the condition that he does not discuss the case, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday. The motion filed in court says barring the TikTok star from "communicating with these witnesses serves no purpose other than to further isolate" him.

Additionally, the newspaper reported motion says the identities of the witnesses were provided to authorities and were contacted "at the encouragement of the defense."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson Mahomes booking photo

This photo released by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows Jackson Mahomes. Mahomes was booked into jail Wednesday on aggravated sexual battery charges over a restaurant altercation. (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Brandon Davies, Mahomes’ attorney, told the paper he could not talk about the case per the bond conditions.

The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas, last week stemming from an incident in February at a restaurant. Mahomes posted $100,000 bond and, under the bond conditions, he and his attorney were barred from making public statements about the case.

The Kansas City Star reported that police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant.

JACKSON MAHOMES QUIETLY RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF FORCIBLY KISSING RESTAURANT OWNER

Jackson Mahomes attends a Kansas City Chiefs game

Jackson Mahomes before an AFC divisional playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 21, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, told The Kansas City Star that Mahomes allegedly grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn said, "and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive."

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10 Video

Davies denied the allegations in March.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes celebrate

Jackson Mahomes, left, and Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on Feb. 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes is set to appear in court via Zoom at 9 a.m. local time.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.