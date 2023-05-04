Jackson Mahomes mum on arrest questions after posting $100,000 bond

Jackson Mahomes ignored questions from reporters after he posted bond Wednesday afternoon.

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked whether he had anything to say "to the victims of these crimes." The young TikTok star, who was wearing a light blue shirt, ignored the microphone in his face and looked straight ahead as he got into a vehicle.

Mahomes posted $100,000 bond and, under the bond conditions, he and his attorney were barred from making public statements about the case. The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas.

The judge set the next court date for Mahomes on May 11.

The probable cause affidavit wasn’t immediately available. But the Kansas City Star reported that police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant.

Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, told the Kansas City Star that Mahomes allegedly grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn said, "and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive."

A lawyer for Mahomes denied the allegations in March.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," attorney Brandan Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Brittany Mahomes, his sister-in-law, came to Jackson’s defense in April.

"They are ignorant," she said of the people who criticize Jackson. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him."

She continued, "So it’s best to just shut up."

According to The Associated Press, the Chiefs declined to comment on the matter. The team said it was a personal issue involving the relative of a player but not a member of the organization. Patrick Mahomes has not commented on the arrest of his brother publicly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.