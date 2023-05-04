Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Jackson Mahomes mum on arrest questions after posting $100,000 bond

Mahomes was arrested on aggravated sexual battery charges stemming from an incident in February

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jackson Mahomes arrested over Kansas restaurant incident Video

Jackson Mahomes arrested over Kansas restaurant incident

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on an aggravated sexual battery charge Wednesday after shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a restaurant. Credit: Apsens Restaurant & Lounge.

Jackson Mahomes ignored questions from reporters after he posted bond Wednesday afternoon.

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked whether he had anything to say "to the victims of these crimes." The young TikTok star, who was wearing a light blue shirt, ignored the microphone in his face and looked straight ahead as he got into a vehicle.

Mahomes posted $100,000 bond and, under the bond conditions, he and his attorney were barred from making public statements about the case. The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson Mahomes in January

Jackson Mahomes on the Chiefs sidelines in January 2023. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The judge set the next court date for Mahomes on May 11.

The probable cause affidavit wasn’t immediately available. But the Kansas City Star reported that police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant.

Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, told the Kansas City Star that Mahomes allegedly grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

JACKSON MAHOMES QUIETLY RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF FORCIBLY KISSING RESTAURANT OWNER

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn said, "and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive."

A lawyer for Mahomes denied the allegations in March.

Jackson Mahomes booking photo

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was booked into jail Wednesday, May 3, 2023, on aggravated sexual battery charges over a restaurant altercation. (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," attorney Brandan Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Brittany Mahomes, his sister-in-law, came to Jackson’s defense in April.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes celebrate

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes celebrate on stage during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade on Feb. 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

"They are ignorant," she said of the people who criticize Jackson. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him."

She continued, "So it’s best to just shut up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 4 Video

According to The Associated Press, the Chiefs declined to comment on the matter. The team said it was a personal issue involving the relative of a player but not a member of the organization. Patrick Mahomes has not commented on the arrest of his brother publicly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.