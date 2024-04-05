Iowa survives UConn's late-game push to reach NCAA title game

The UConn Huskies gave Caitlin Clark fits in the Final Four, but that didn’t matter as the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to the national title game again after a 71-69 Final Four win.

The Huskies' Nika Mühl made it a one-point game after UConn forced a steal on Iowa, and they would get a chance to take the lead with just seconds left on the clock when they forced a turnover on the other end.

However, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards was called for a moving screen on Gabbie Marshall as Huskies star Paige Bueckers was trying to run around to get the ball for the potential game-winning shot.

This is a developing story. More to come.