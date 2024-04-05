Expand / Collapse search
Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa survives UConn's late-game push to reach NCAA title game

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards was called for a distraous off-ball foul with a chance to win the game

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
The UConn Huskies gave Caitlin Clark fits in the Final Four, but that didn’t matter as the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to the national title game again after a 71-69 Final Four win.

The Huskies' Nika Mühl made it a one-point game after UConn forced a steal on Iowa, and they would get a chance to take the lead with just seconds left on the clock when they forced a turnover on the other end. 

However, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards was called for a moving screen on Gabbie Marshall as Huskies star Paige Bueckers was trying to run around to get the ball for the potential game-winning shot. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

