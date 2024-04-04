UConn's Geno Auriemma explains why he didn't recruit Caitlin Clark

Just about every college basketball team would be ecstactic to have Caitlin Clark playing for them.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, but predicting that when she was in high school would have been pretty bold.

Three other players were ranked higher than her in her high school class — Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink.

Reese and Brink committed to Maryland and Stanford, respectively, and while Clark stayed home to play with the Hawkeyes, UConn landed Bueckers, the top player of the class.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said he didn't recruit Clark, and he had his reasons.

"I committed to Paige Bueckers very, very early, and it would have been silly for me to say to Paige, 'Hey listen, we're going to put you in the backcourt, and then I'm going to try really hard to recruit Caitlin Clark.' I don't do it that way," Auriemma said earlier this week, via CT Insider.

Hindsight is 20/20.

Bueckers missed a season with a torn ACL, while Clark's resume speaks for itself. The two will face each other in the Final Four Friday night.

Despite Clark raving about UConn, saying it's the "coolest place on earth," Auriemma made it seem like Clark wasn't seriously eyeing the Huskies.

"Caitlin is obviously a tremendous player, a generational player. But if Caitlin really wanted to come to UConn, she would have called me and said, 'Coach, I really want to come to UConn,'" he said.

"Neither of us lost out. She made the best decision for her, and it's worked out great. We made the decision we thought we needed to make.

"There are a lot of great players we see coming through high school, thousands of them. You're only going to recruit some. You're not going to recruit all of them. Some people do recruit all of them, I don't. I try to lock in on who fits us," Auriemma added.

"We try to lock in on them early, and that's what happened to us and Paige. We felt really, really comfortable with that, and we went with it. Those are decisions that are made every day, every year, by every coach."

The top-seeded Hawkeyes lost the national championship to LSU last year, but they got their revenge in the Elite Eight. UConn, meanwhile, is in its 23rd Final Four and its 15th in the last 16 tournaments and looking for its 13th national title.

The Huskies haven't won since their fourpeat from 2013 to 2016.

Iowa and UConn tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Iowa and UConn tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday.