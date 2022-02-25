International Olympic Committee calls for ban on Russian and Belarusian flags, anthems at sporting events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) doubled down on its stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, urging the different governing sports bodies to cancel or move international sporting events out of Russia and that its flag and Belarusian flag not be displayed.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) issued a statement reminding all International Sports Federations that Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine are a "breach of the Olympic Truce" which was previously agreed on by 193 members of the United Nations back in December and was set to last until seven days after the conclusion of the Paralympics in Beijing later next month.

"The IOC EB today urges all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus," the statement read. "They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarusian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus."

It continued: "In addition, the IOC EB urges that no Russian or Belarusian national flag be displayed and no Russian or Belarusian anthem be played in international sports events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia."

Belarus has reportedly played a role in facilitating Russia’s progression into Ukraine, prompting the U.S. and the United Kingdom to announce sanctions on 24 Belarusian individuals and financial institutions, according to TIME Magazine

"The IOC EB expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity. It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible," the IOC said in its statement.

Several sporting events set to be held in Russia this year have already been canceled or moved including the Champions League final and skiing World Cup.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons said Thursday that getting Ukrainian athletes to the Games in Beijing will be a "mammoth challenge."