IOC condemns Russia for 'breach of the Olympic Truce' after invasion of Ukraine: 'Give peace a chance'

The I nternational Olympic Committee spoke out against Russia on Thursday following its invasion of Ukraine, saying its widespread attacks are in violation of the Olympic Truce, which is set to end on March 20.

The IOC released a statement condemning Russia’s actions, which it said violated a United Nations resolution agreed to by all 193 members in December.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," the statement read. "The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on 4 February 2022, and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games."

The truce is intended to secure safe passage for athletes during the Games and, in the long term, promote the idea of working toward world peace. It runs until the end of the Paralympics, which will be held in China from March 4-13.

"Observe your commitment to this Olympic Truce. Give peace a chance," IOC president Thomas Bach said in the statement.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) backed the IOC on Thursday, calling it a "horrible situation."

"Our top priority right now is the safety and well-being of the Ukrainian delegation, with whom we are in regular dialogue," IPC president Andrew Parsons said in a statement . "One key aspect of the Truce is ensuring the safe passage, access and participation of athletes, officials and all accredited persons taking part in the Games."

He continued: "We need to find a solution for this as soon as possible so that the Ukrainian delegation can travel to and from the Games safely. World leaders must observe their commitment to the Olympic Truce, in particular those Member States who are a co-sponsor of the resolution."

Parsons said he spoke with the president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, who said getting their athletes into Beijing would be a "mammoth challenge."

"We have seen at the Olympic Winter Games, and we will see again at the Paralympic Winter Games, athletes from different nations competing with each other, not against each other," Parsons added. "Sport is a tremendous platform to showcase to the world what can be achieved when people of all nations come together in peace and solidarity. The world must be a place for sharing, not for dividing. I hope and pray world leaders take heed of this."

Russia has violated the Olympic Truce three times in 14 years, fighting a war with Georgia over the disputed territory of South Ossetia during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and launching a military takeover that annexed the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.