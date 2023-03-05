Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IndyCar
Published

IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco goes airborne in scary crash during first race of season

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the first race of the IndyCar season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The first IndyCar race of the 2023 season got off to a dramatic start on Sunday.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg received a red flag on the first lap as multiple cars got involved in an accident. Felix Rosenqvist, Helio Castroneves, Santolino Ferrucci, Devlin DeFrancesco, Sting Ray Robb, Benjamin Pedersen and Simon Pagenaud were all involved in the wreck.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeFrancesco went airborne after he was hit by Pedersen. DeFrancesco did a spin in the air and came back down. Somehow, Conor Daly took the outside track and avoided the wreckage.

Devlin DeFrancesco during day two of the NTT IndyCar Series Open Test on Feb. 3, 2023, in Thermal, California.

Devlin DeFrancesco during day two of the NTT IndyCar Series Open Test on Feb. 3, 2023, in Thermal, California. (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Conor Daly talks with his crew during practice for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 19, 2021.

Conor Daly talks with his crew during practice for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

"I’m fine," DeFrancesco said after being cleared from the medical facility, via Racer. "Not the way you want to start the season. We had concerns about Turn 3 and made IndyCar very aware of it. There have been multiple incidents there all weekend because it’s slippery. And that was the scenario that happened to me.

MAX VERSTAPPEN STARTS F1 TITLE DEFENSE WITH WIN AT BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

"I saw Helio spinning in front of me and then I saw the No. 55 coming and I knew it was going to be a big one and braced up and got ready for it. It was a wild ride."

It was a less-than-ideal way to start the 2023 season.

The race started with Andretti Autosport drivers in the 1-2 spot. Roman Grosjean picked up the pole prior to the start and Colton Herta was by his side.

Romain Grosjean, the pole sitter, sits in his car before warmup laps for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Florida.

Romain Grosjean, the pole sitter, sits in his car before warmup laps for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Florida. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Power is the defending IndyCar Series champion. Marcus Ericcson won the Indianapolis 500 last year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.