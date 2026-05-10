LeBron James congratulates Caitlin Clark after she shatters Diana Taurasi's WNBA career milestone record

Despite a less-than-ideal season opener, Caitlin Clark is still piling up career milestones.

This time, the Indiana Fever star became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 1,000+ points, 250+ rebounds and 250+ assists — reaching the mark in just 54 career games and surpassing the previous record of 62 games set by Diana Taurasi.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

And at least one basketball legend took notice.

LeBron James gave Clark a shout-out on Instagram after the accomplishment, posting, "CONGRATS @caitlinclark22," along with several clapping emojis.

The milestone came during Indiana’s season opener against the Dallas Wings on Saturday — a game the Fever ultimately dropped, 107-104, despite a furious offensive performance from both teams.

Clark finished with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds in her first regular-season game since July 15, 2025. She shot 7-of-18 from the field and just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc, including a missed game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

The game itself was a shootout from start to finish. In fact, it was the first season opener in WNBA history where both teams scored more than 100 points.

LEBRON JAMES HYPES UP CAITLIN CLARK AS SHE GEARS UP FOR THIRD FEVER SEASON

There was also a brief injury scare when Clark headed to the locker room multiple times during the game. But afterward, she downplayed any concern.

"Just getting my back adjusted," Clark said postgame. "Gets out of line pretty quickly. Other than that, I feel great."

And if anyone still had doubts about Clark feeling fine, she pretty quickly erased them Saturday night.

Just hours after the loss, Clark appeared onstage with Morgan Wallen at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as part of his Still the Problem tour. Wallen traditionally brings out a local celebrity before his shows, and Clark got the honors for night two in Indy.

The country music superstar posted a video of the walk-out on his Instagram account after the show with the simple caption, "22."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We did that 🔥," Clark replied in the comments.

So it seems like Clark isn’t letting a cold shooting day get her down. The Fever will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they take on the Sparks in Los Angeles.