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LeBron James congratulates Caitlin Clark after she shatters Diana Taurasi's WNBA career milestone record

Clark surpassed Taurasi's record for 1,000+ points, 250+ rebounds and 250+ assists despite Fever's loss to Dallas

By Amber Harding OutKick
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WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine Video

WNBA star Lexie Hull shares most rewarding part of playing with Caitlin Clark, pre-game beauty routine

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull revealed what she finds most rewarding about being teammates with superstar Caitlin Clark, and how Hull gets ready for games. (Fox News Digital / Jackson Thompson)

Despite a less-than-ideal season opener, Caitlin Clark is still piling up career milestones.

This time, the Indiana Fever star became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 1,000+ points, 250+ rebounds and 250+ assists — reaching the mark in just 54 career games and surpassing the previous record of 62 games set by Diana Taurasi.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrating during basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates in the second half against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 9, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

And at least one basketball legend took notice.

LeBron James gave Clark a shout-out on Instagram after the accomplishment, posting, "CONGRATS @caitlinclark22," along with several clapping emojis.

LeBron James congratulates Caitlin Clark via his Instagram story

Game recognize game: LeBron James congratulates Caitlin Clark on becoming fastest player to 1,000 poiunts, 250+ assists and 250+ rebounds. (Screenshot: @kingjames on Instagram)

The milestone came during Indiana’s season opener against the Dallas Wings on Saturday — a game the Fever ultimately dropped, 107-104, despite a furious offensive performance from both teams.

Clark finished with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds in her first regular-season game since July 15, 2025. She shot 7-of-18 from the field and just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc, including a missed game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

The game itself was a shootout from start to finish. In fact, it was the first season opener in WNBA history where both teams scored more than 100 points.

LEBRON JAMES HYPES UP CAITLIN CLARK AS SHE GEARS UP FOR THIRD FEVER SEASON

There was also a brief injury scare when Clark headed to the locker room multiple times during the game. But afterward, she downplayed any concern.

"Just getting my back adjusted," Clark said postgame. "Gets out of line pretty quickly. Other than that, I feel great."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbling basketball defended by Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball while Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers defends during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 9, 2026. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

And if anyone still had doubts about Clark feeling fine, she pretty quickly erased them Saturday night.

Just hours after the loss, Clark appeared onstage with Morgan Wallen at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as part of his Still the Problem tour. Wallen traditionally brings out a local celebrity before his shows, and Clark got the honors for night two in Indy.

The country music superstar posted a video of the walk-out on his Instagram account after the show with the simple caption, "22."

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"We did that 🔥," Clark replied in the comments.

So it seems like Clark isn’t letting a cold shooting day get her down. The Fever will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they take on the Sparks in Los Angeles.

Amber Harding is a writer for OutKick.

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