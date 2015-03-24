Indiana's Coleman creates potential matchup problem in Maryland's Big Ten initiation

Maryland coach Randy Edsall has given his team a challenge.

They must keep up with Indiana's fast-break offense Saturday, in their first Big Ten game. They also must figure out how to slow down the nation's top rusher, Tevin Coleman.

It's a double dose of potential trouble for the Terrapins (3-1), who have won four straight road games.

Indiana's potent offense appears to be getting in sync after upsetting then-No. 18 Missouri last weekend, and the defense is bursting with confidence after helping the Hoosiers (2-1) become the first Big Ten team to be a ranked SEC opponent on the road since at least 1980 according to STATS.

That means Maryland's initiation into its new conference could be its biggest challenge of the season.