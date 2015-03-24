Expand / Collapse search
Indiana's Coleman creates potential matchup problem in Maryland's Big Ten initiation

By | Associated Press
Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson, right, talks with player Chase Dutra before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

INDIANAPOLIS – Maryland coach Randy Edsall has given his team a challenge.

They must keep up with Indiana's fast-break offense Saturday, in their first Big Ten game. They also must figure out how to slow down the nation's top rusher, Tevin Coleman.

It's a double dose of potential trouble for the Terrapins (3-1), who have won four straight road games.

Indiana's potent offense appears to be getting in sync after upsetting then-No. 18 Missouri last weekend, and the defense is bursting with confidence after helping the Hoosiers (2-1) become the first Big Ten team to be a ranked SEC opponent on the road since at least 1980 according to STATS.

That means Maryland's initiation into its new conference could be its biggest challenge of the season.