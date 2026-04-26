Scott Hanson says ESPN does not want 'any big material changes' to 'NFL RedZone' after acquisition

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ESPN bought NFL Network and other league digital assets in January, making fans nervous about what it meant for "NFL RedZone," one of NFL Network’s most beloved programs.

"NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson told Fox News Digital that ESPN does not want to see "any big material changes" to the program.

"I have good news on that front," Hanson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

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"The folks at Disney and ESPN, they love RedZone, like we love RedZone. Like, they do not want to see it change. They realize - that all my friends at ESPN who aren't working on NFL Sundays are home watching NFL Red Zone. They know that we've served the audience for 17 seasons so far, and they don't want to see big material changes to it."

"Any changes that we make, at least from my end and the production end, will be things that we think will add value or get just a little bit better for the viewer, because we're football fans as well."

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Hanson said that when he is watching the game he wants to watch it in an informative and entertaining way, and he wants "NFL RedZone" to be just that.

"I believe in the Golden Rule. I want to do unto others as I would have them do unto me. So I would hope that all my broadcasting friends would present this great sport, this great game, in an informative and entertaining way when I'm watching on my couch, so I'm gonna give everything I've got, we're gonna give everything we've got on Red Zone. I do not think you will see massive, massive changes come September and week one of RedZone," Hanson said.

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"NFL RedZone" will enter its 18th season this fall. When the acquisition was announced ESPN said the "NFL RedZone" channel will be distributed by ESPN to cable and satellite operators.

While ESPN acquired "NFL RedZone," the NFL will still own, operate, and produce the channel. As part of the deal, ESPN will get the rights to the RedZone brand, which could mean that college football, basketball, and other sports could have their own version of "NFL RedZone."

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