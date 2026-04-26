WWE legend touts 'very, very high' ceilings for rising stars Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong

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Kendal Grey and Kali Armstrong are two pro wrestlers who represent the future of WWE's women’s division.

Each rising superstar was able to attain WWE Evolve Women’s Championships during their time at the developmental promotion and have made a major impact since being called up to the NXT brand. Grey won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge and Armstrong put Lola Vice on notice that she was coming for the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T analyzed Grey and Armstrong’s meteoric rise in the company so far in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

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"She’s proved that she’s special man. She’s a special talent just in her infancy stages already. Then again, I wouldn’t want to push Kendal too quick because right now she’s being highly touted as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, women’s wrestler to come to the WWE system," he said.

"I don’t want her to get a big head or anything like that because she is so young to the business and she’s picked it up so quickly. But then again, psychology. When she learns that, oh man, she’s gonna be hell to deal with. She’s going to be something very, very special. But she’s gotta really lean into learning that side of it."

Booker T said that Armstrong has the ability to be great as well. However, there were still certain skills that she needed to hone before her greatness could be achieved.

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"She’s a very, very special talent. The first Evolve women’s champion. And then she lost that championship to Kendal Grey. I told her, ‘There’s a reason why you lost that championship. We gotta figure that out.’ You gotta put yourself into a position where, if you do lose it, it comes right back to you," he said.

"Again, there are those building blocks that we gotta work with Kali. Me, personally, I’m going to be working with Kali person-to-person, on a one-on-one perspective, to just hone that skill, to let her know those details. I always say what you do before and what you do after … She’s got it all. She checks off so many boxes but making her complete is something I’m so looking forward to."

Grey was an amateur wrestling star in high school and was on Team USA’s national wrestling team at one point.

Armstrong was a track and field star in college before she signed with WWE.

"But as far as the ceiling, very, very high for both of those ladies," Booker T added.

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Both Grey and Armstrong will be among the talent appearing on Season 3 of "WWE Legends and Future Greats" on A+E. The new season begins Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET.