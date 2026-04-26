NFL legend's son signs with Chiefs after going undrafted: report

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Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith’s son didn’t hear his name called in the first three days of the NFL Draft, but managed to end Sunday on an NFL team after all.

E.J. Smith, a running back who played with the Texas A&M Aggies and Stanford Cardinal, reportedly signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

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It’s almost a perfect spot for Smith as he’ll try to make the final 53-man roster before the 2026 season begins. He gets to learn under the tutelage of Super Bowl champion head coach Andy Reid and may earn playing time as the Chiefs seemed to have gone through several running backs since their dynastic run began in 2019.

Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson, Spencer Ware, Anthony Sherman, De’Anthony Thomas, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Le’Veon Bell, DeAndre Washington, Michael Burton, Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore, Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones II, La’Mical Perine, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine, Carson Steele, Elijah Mitchell, Dameon Pierce and Brashard Smith have all received carries in the backfield since the start of the 2019 season.

The Chiefs invested in a running back during the offseason, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a multiyear deal. The Chiefs chose Emmett Johnson in the draft and will also have Emari Demercado and ShunDerrick Powell on its depth chart.

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Smith had 969 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 48 collegiate games between the Aggies and Cardinal.

Emmitt Smith spoke to Fox News Digital about his son turning pro prior to the draft. He said at the time his son asked him how to deal with the pressures of living up to his father’s legacy.

"Here's the thing - you gotta run your race, and you gotta disregard what other people are saying," the former Cowboys star said. "Because you have whatever ability you have, you have to be yourself. And you have to work at being yourself and work at what you need to do to hone your craft. Just go play the game. Put your blinders on. Run your race. You like the horses at the Kentucky Derby. And then when the blinders come off, you may look up one day and find yourself in the damn Super Bowl. You never know.

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"But stay the course, disregard all the noise out there 'cause it is noise. And they're not playing. They're trying to put their stuff on you and their expectations on you. But if their expectations are different than yours, it don't matter. Just go meet every expectation that you're trying to meet. Everything else doesn't matter."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.