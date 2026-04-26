Kai Trump reveals 'scary' medical moment during her trip to Masters Tournament at Augusta National

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Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, revealed a "scary" medical moment that occurred while she was attending the Masters Tournament earlier this month in a new vlog.

The future University of Miami golfer traveled to Augusta National Golf Club to take in the first major of the year, but the trip to Georgia hit a speed bump after she had an allergic reaction to a hand soap she used on her face.

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"I was using hand soap on my face, when I was at Augusta, to wash off my makeup and I started getting these bumps on my neck," she said in the vlog.

The 18-year-old had to get medical attention, ultimately receiving a steroid shot to counteract the allergic reaction.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU HITS GOLF BALLS ON WHITE HOUSE SOUTH LAWN DURING VISIT WITH TRUMP

"Now, I don’t have a rash anymore, but I had an allergic reaction to the hand soap on my face," she said.

"I have very sensitive skin. It was so, so scary."

Once the rash was put to rest, Kai appeared to enjoy her weekend at Augusta. She posed for a photo she shared on Instagram with Bryson DeChambeau, a supporter of her grandfather and fellow YouTuber, and his caddie, Greg Bodine.

It wasn’t the best week for DeChambeau, though, as he missed the cut at Augusta National after shooting 6-over in his first two days of the tournament.

In the end, Rory McIlroy, who finally completed the career Grand Slam last year at the Masters, retained the green jacket with a second-straight win. He finished one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who finished 11-under for the week after going 4-under in his final round on Sunday.

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Russell Henley, Cam Young, Tyrell Hatton and Justin Rose, who lost to McIlroy in a playoff at last year’s Masters, all finished tied for third place at 10-under.

Kai is currently scheduled to enroll at the University of Miami later this fall, where she intends to play for the women’s golf team. She is a high school senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.. She discussed her upcoming senior prom in her latest vlog.

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