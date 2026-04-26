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Minnesota Twins

MLB pitcher's wife dealt cancer blow ahead of birth of their first child

Alicia Funderburk says the couple has been 'on cloud 9' enjoying 'newborn snuggles' after welcoming their baby

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Minnesota Twins pitcher Kody Funderburk, and his wife, Alicia, were dealt a curveball.

The couple learned that Alicia had cancer as she was pregnant with their first child. Alicia Funderburk welcomed their first child last week and began a new battle.

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Kody Funderburk pitching for the Minnesota Twins at Target Field

Kody Funderburk of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on April 8, 2026. (Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The Twins announced on Friday that Kody Funderburk was removed from the paternity list, but shared details on Alicia’s cancer battle.

"While pregnant, Alicia, Kody’s wife, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. After ongoing chemotherapy treatments, doctors are hopeful that she'll make a full recovery," the team wrote on X.

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Kody Funderburk pitching for the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre in Toronto

Kody Funderburk of the Minnesota Twins pitches during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on April 11, 2026. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Alicia Funderburk wrote on social media on Friday that she and her husband "have been on cloud 9 these last few days, enjoying so many newborn snuggles," and thanked their followers for their support, according to the New York Post.

"While this season of life hasn’t looked how we imagined, Kody and I are beyond grateful for all the love, prayers and support around us. We have been constantly reminded of how blessed we are every step of the way," she wrote in a separate Instagram post before the baby was born.

"Baby Fundy is already so loved (and clearly already likes to keep things interesting). We can’t wait to meet them in a few days!"

Kody Funderburk and Cole Sands standing on the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Kody Funderburk and Cole Sands of the Minnesota Twins look on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md., on March 26, 2026. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

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Kody Funderburk is in his fourth season with the Twins. He has pitched in 12 games this season, has a 2.00 ERA and eight strikeouts.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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