MLB pitcher's wife dealt cancer blow ahead of birth of their first child

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Minnesota Twins pitcher Kody Funderburk, and his wife, Alicia, were dealt a curveball.

The couple learned that Alicia had cancer as she was pregnant with their first child. Alicia Funderburk welcomed their first child last week and began a new battle.

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The Twins announced on Friday that Kody Funderburk was removed from the paternity list, but shared details on Alicia’s cancer battle.

"While pregnant, Alicia, Kody’s wife, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. After ongoing chemotherapy treatments, doctors are hopeful that she'll make a full recovery," the team wrote on X.

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Alicia Funderburk wrote on social media on Friday that she and her husband "have been on cloud 9 these last few days, enjoying so many newborn snuggles," and thanked their followers for their support, according to the New York Post.

"While this season of life hasn’t looked how we imagined, Kody and I are beyond grateful for all the love, prayers and support around us. We have been constantly reminded of how blessed we are every step of the way," she wrote in a separate Instagram post before the baby was born.

"Baby Fundy is already so loved (and clearly already likes to keep things interesting). We can’t wait to meet them in a few days!"

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Kody Funderburk is in his fourth season with the Twins. He has pitched in 12 games this season, has a 2.00 ERA and eight strikeouts.