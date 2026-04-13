2026 UFL Week 5 Results: Defenders Crush New-Look Stallions, More

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Week 5 of the 2026 UFL season started off with a bang, as the DC Defenders (4-1) went on the road and crushed the Birmingham Stallions (1-4) by double digits at Protective Stadium in Alabama on FOX UFL Friday. It was the first game for both teams after the league announced a pair of massive trades involving four organizations last weekend.

Next, the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-2) are on the road to face the undefeated Orlando Storm (4-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Closing things out on Sunday, we've got a doubleheader. First, the Houston Gamblers (1-3) are playing host to the Columbus Aviators (1-3), followed by the Louisville Kings (1-3) traveling to face the Dallas Renegades (3-1).

Here are the results from Week 5:

Key players: Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu (15-for-22 for 275 yards, four touchdowns), WR Ty Scott (3-for-4 for 84 yards, two touchdowns), WR Erik Ezukanma (2-for-2 for 77 yards), RB Xazavian Valladay (eight carries for 50 yards, two touchdowns); Stallions QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (28-for-43 for 313 yards, two touchdowns), WR Justyn Ross (9-for-11 for 107 yards), WR Deon Cain (5-for-10 for 57 yards, one touchdown).

Game recap: The Defenders hit pay dirt on the opening drive of the game, taking just six plays to find the end zone after a monster 60-plus-yard kickoff return set DC up for success early. The Stallions, on the other hand, didn't get off to a smooth start. Newly minted Birmingham quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was picked off in the red zone on the team's first drive, but he bounced back on the Stallions' second possession to get them on the board, 7-6. DC extended its lead with a rushing score midway through the second quarter, and a costly fumble by Birmingham gave the ball right back to the Defenders. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu capitalized on the newfound possession, throwing up a dazzling 45-yard touchdown to make it a 15-point game, 21-6. Thompson-Robinson was able to use his legs to get the Stallions into the end zone before halftime, closing the gap slightly to 21-13.

Things were looking up for the Stallions early in the second half. They came out on the break swinging, cashing in for a touchdown to open the third quarter and pull within two points, 21-19. That momentum was short-lived though. Turnovers were Birmingham's kryptonite. After the Defenders scored again to make it 28-19 midway through the frame, the Stallions threw a pick and had a turnover on downs. DC, on the other hand, rattled off a field goal and a touchdown to close out the third quarter. Birmingham opened the fourth quarter with another turnover on downs, and DC made the most of the opportunity — firing back with another touchdown to take a 20-plus-point lead, 45-19. The Stallions were able to score one more time before the end of the frame, but it was too little too late for the home team.

Though the Defenders got the win, kicker Matt McCrane had an uncharacteristically poor showing, going 1-for-3 and missing from 36 yards and 62 yards.

Up next: In Week 6, the Defenders are playing host to the Renegades on Saturday afternoon, and the Stallions are on the road to battle the Storm on Sunday night on FOX.

Key players: Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers, OLB Pita Taumoepenu; Storm QB Jack Plummer, WR Chris Rowland, WR Elijhah Badger, WR KJ Hamler, K Michael Lantz.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 6, the Battlehawks are on the road to face the Kings on Thursday night on FS1, and the Storm are playing host to the Stallions on Sunday night on FOX.

Key players: Aviators QB Jalan McClendon, RB Zaquandre White, WR Tay Martin, WR Antwane Wells; Gamblers QB Nolan Henderson, QB Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Hunter Dekkers, WR Jontre Kirklin, WR Justin Hall.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 6, these two teams are back at it again, this time with the Aviators hosting Friday night on FOX.

Key players: Kings QB Chandler Rogers, WR Isaiah Winstead, TE Zach Davidson; Renegades QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Greg Ward, RB Dae Dae Hunter.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 6, the Kings are playing host to the Battlehawks on Thursday night on FS1, and the Renegades are on the road to take on the Defenders on Saturday afternoon.