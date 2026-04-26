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NFL Draft

Red Murdock becomes latest 'Mr Irrelevant' after Broncos tap him last in draft

Murdock led the Buffalo Bulls with 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles in 2025

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Albert Breer on Rams drafting Ty Simpson, Caleb Downs-Cowboys, Carnell Tate to Titans, Chiefs-Mansoor Delane | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Albert Breer on Rams drafting Ty Simpson, Caleb Downs-Cowboys, Carnell Tate to Titans, Chiefs-Mansoor Delane | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

NFL reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd to react to the biggest moves of the 2026 NFL Draft so far, including Ty Simpson-Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys trading up for Caleb Downs, Kansas City Chiefs selecting Mansoor Delane, Kadyn Proctor's ceiling with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills trading out of the first round. He also discusses whether the Tennessee Titans selecting Carnell Tate at No. 3 was a reach or not.

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The final pick of this year’s NFL Draft once again earned the infamous "Mr. Irrelevant" title.

"Mr. Irrelevant" has long been overlooked, but Brock Purdy reshaped the narrative by becoming a starting quarterback and guiding the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

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Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock running on football field during game

Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock plays in the third quarter of a college football game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia Missouri, on Sept. 7, 2024. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

On Saturday, the Broncos used the 257th pick on former Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock, who recorded 142 tackles — the second-most in the nation — along with 13.5 tackles for loss.

In 1976, Kelvin Kirk became the first player to receive the "Mr. Irrelevant" nickname. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver with the No. 487 pick during an era when the draft extended beyond today’s seven rounds.

Red Murdock speaking to media at NFL Scouting Combine

Red Murdock of the Buffalo Bulls speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Feb. 25, 2026. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Paul Salata, a former NFL player credited with coining the "Mr. Irrelevant" nickname, emphasized the meaning behind the tradition.

"We established Irrelevant Week to drive home an important message — that it’s not a negative to be picked last in the NFL Draft; rather, it’s an honor to be drafted at all," Salata according to the "Mr. Irrelevant" website. "The last draft pick’s demonstration of perseverance is a lesson that resonates not only with NFL players and fans but also with people everywhere."

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Purdy has cemented himself as the 49ers’ starter. Last year, he signed a five-year extension reportedly worth up to $265 million. According to ESPN, the deal includes $181 million in guarantees.

Murdock has a long road ahead if he hopes to match anything close to Purdy’s success, but that trajectory offers a blueprint for him — and future "Mr. Irrelevant" picks.

Linebacker Red Murdock tackles a player from an opposing team

Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) during the first half at Huskie Stadium on Sep 21, 2024. (Mike Dinovo/Imagn Images)

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"Mr. Irrelevant" has been the No. 257 pick in each of the past three years.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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