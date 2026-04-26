Red Murdock becomes latest 'Mr Irrelevant' after Broncos tap him last in draft

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The final pick of this year’s NFL Draft once again earned the infamous "Mr. Irrelevant" title.

"Mr. Irrelevant" has long been overlooked, but Brock Purdy reshaped the narrative by becoming a starting quarterback and guiding the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

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On Saturday, the Broncos used the 257th pick on former Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock, who recorded 142 tackles — the second-most in the nation — along with 13.5 tackles for loss.

In 1976, Kelvin Kirk became the first player to receive the "Mr. Irrelevant" nickname. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver with the No. 487 pick during an era when the draft extended beyond today’s seven rounds.

Paul Salata, a former NFL player credited with coining the "Mr. Irrelevant" nickname, emphasized the meaning behind the tradition.

"We established Irrelevant Week to drive home an important message — that it’s not a negative to be picked last in the NFL Draft; rather, it’s an honor to be drafted at all," Salata according to the "Mr. Irrelevant" website. "The last draft pick’s demonstration of perseverance is a lesson that resonates not only with NFL players and fans but also with people everywhere."

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Purdy has cemented himself as the 49ers’ starter. Last year, he signed a five-year extension reportedly worth up to $265 million. According to ESPN, the deal includes $181 million in guarantees.

Murdock has a long road ahead if he hopes to match anything close to Purdy’s success, but that trajectory offers a blueprint for him — and future "Mr. Irrelevant" picks.

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"Mr. Irrelevant" has been the No. 257 pick in each of the past three years.

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