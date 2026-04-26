Former Democrat presidential candidate criticizes WWE parent company over WrestleMania 42

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Andrew Yang, a former Democrat presidential candidate and an American entrepreneur, took a swipe at TKO Group Holdings on Sunday over WrestleMania 42.

Yang was critical of TKO’s handling of the Las Vegas event, which took place last week at Allegiant Stadium for the second straight year and needled the company over the recent wave of WWE departures. TKO Group is the parent company of WWE.

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"It seems that TKO has really screwed up WWE/Wrestlemania with ads and celebs and getting away from the heart of pro wrestling - and talented performers are paying the price," he wrote on X.

Several WWE superstars announced they were leaving the company during the week. The wrestlers were either cut outright or their contracts were not renewed by WWE.

Yang echoed concerns from pro wrestling fans, who seemingly took issue with the number of advertisements during the show.

Regardless of any criticism, WWE said it still put together one of the highest-grossing events in the company’s history. More than 106,000 people attended the two-night show.

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WWE said in a news release that WrestleMania had records, or near-records, in gate, sponsorship, merchandise sales, WWE World’s paid-experience sales.

"WrestleMania Saturday was the most-viewed telecast of the year on ESPN2, while WrestleMania Sunday was the most-viewed telecast of the entire weekend on ESPN," the release read.

"At WWE World, a five-day interactive fan experience in partnership with Fanatics, paid experience sales reached all-time highs. WWE World also featured a lounge for attendees who signed up for Club WWE, the recently announced Gold membership experience for fans.

"Additionally, WrestleMania 42 set a new digital record, generating more than 1.3 billion views across all social platforms – up 18 percent from the record set at WrestleMania 41."

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RAW, NXT and SmackDown each started their latest episodes hot with new faces being called up and making their debuts on the main roster.