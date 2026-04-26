Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

WWE

Former Democrat presidential candidate criticizes WWE parent company over WrestleMania 42

Several WWE superstars announced departures during the week as fans voiced frustration over excessive advertising

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
WWE's Kit Wilson reflects on character change, bringing in new fans Video

WWE's Kit Wilson reflects on character change, bringing in new fans

WWE star Kit Wilson talks to Fox News Digital about going through a character change and how he enjoys bringing new eyes to TV.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Yang, a former Democrat presidential candidate and an American entrepreneur, took a swipe at TKO Group Holdings on Sunday over WrestleMania 42.

Yang was critical of TKO’s handling of the Las Vegas event, which took place last week at Allegiant Stadium for the second straight year and needled the company over the recent wave of WWE departures. TKO Group is the parent company of WWE.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaking at a podium

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame dinner on June 9, 2019, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

"It seems that TKO has really screwed up WWE/Wrestlemania with ads and celebs and getting away from the heart of pro wrestling - and talented performers are paying the price," he wrote on X.

Several WWE superstars announced they were leaving the company during the week. The wrestlers were either cut outright or their contracts were not renewed by WWE.

Yang echoed concerns from pro wrestling fans, who seemingly took issue with the number of advertisements during the show.

Regardless of any criticism, WWE said it still put together one of the highest-grossing events in the company’s history. More than 106,000 people attended the two-night show.

Roman Reigns standing in wrestling ring at Allegiant Stadium

Roman Reigns is introduced before the World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

WWE said in a news release that WrestleMania had records, or near-records, in gate, sponsorship, merchandise sales, WWE World’s paid-experience sales.

"WrestleMania Saturday was the most-viewed telecast of the year on ESPN2, while WrestleMania Sunday was the most-viewed telecast of the entire weekend on ESPN," the release read.

"At WWE World, a five-day interactive fan experience in partnership with Fanatics, paid experience sales reached all-time highs. WWE World also featured a lounge for attendees who signed up for Club WWE, the recently announced Gold membership experience for fans.          

"Additionally, WrestleMania 42 set a new digital record, generating more than 1.3 billion views across all social platforms – up 18 percent from the record set at WrestleMania 41."

Austin Theory, IShowSpeed and Logan Paul entering arena at WrestleMania 42

Austin Theory, IShowSpeed and Logan Paul enter the arena during the first night of WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 18, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

RAW, NXT and SmackDown each started their latest episodes hot with new faces being called up and making their debuts on the main roster.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue