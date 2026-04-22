2026 NASCAR Odds: Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney Early Favorites for Talladega

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It's the case at every superspeedway that anything can happen and anyone could win.

And fans and bettors might want to keep that in mind when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to legendary Talladega for the Jack Link's 500 on Sunday, April 26 (3 p.m. ET, FOX).

When it comes to winning, Tyler Reddick has done more of that this year than any other driver. He's gotten into Victory Lane in five of the first nine races. Two of those wins came at Daytona and Atlanta, both superspeedways.

Will Reddick snag the checkered flag again at 'Dega?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 22.

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NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 2026

Joey Logano: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ryan Blaney: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tyler Reddick: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Larson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Briscoe: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bubba Wallace: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brad Keselowski: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Austin Cindric: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Christopher Bell: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyle Busch: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Denny Hamlin: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Carson Hocevar: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Josh Berry: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Austin Dillon: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ty Gibbs: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ryan Preece: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Suarez: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alex Bowman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Michael McDowell: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Connor Zilisch: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Shane Van Gisbergen: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Erik Jones: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Noah Gragson: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Zane Smith: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Jesse Love: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

AJ Allmendinger: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

John Hunter Nemechek: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ty Dillon: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Riley Herbst: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Cole Custer: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Cody Ware: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Casey Mears: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Joey Gase: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Daniel Dye: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorites: Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are the early favorites for Talladega, tied at +1000. However, in this race in the spring of 2025, Blaney had a DNF and Logano was disqualified after being penalized for a spoiler violation in post-race inspection. The pair fared a little better when the series went back to Talladega last fall, with Logano finishing 16th and Blaney placing 23rd. Logano and Blaney both have three career wins in Cup at the track.

One to Watch: Can Tyler Reddick's hot hand be stopped? In addition to winning at Daytona and Atlanta, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota has wins this season at COTA, Darlington and Kansas. He's led 199 laps this year, has 74 stage points and 457 points total. In this race last year, he started 26th but finished 14th.