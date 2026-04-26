UFC fighter Tim Means arrested on child abuse charge in New Mexico

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UFC fighter Tim Means was arrested earlier in the week on a child abuse charge in New Mexico, according to online court records.

Means was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque. He didn’t appear to have an attorney listed. Fox News Digital reached out to the UFC for comment.

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The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a physical altercation at a Tijeras home, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing a criminal complaint. The alleged victim, a teenager, reportedly told dispatchers that the two had been in a spat over chores when he headbutted her.

Means was accused of grabbing the teen in a "strangulation matter." The mixed martial artist allegedly got angrier, threw a potato at the alleged victim and punched her in the face, according to the paper.

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"Let it be known that there were visible hand and red marks on (the teen’s) neck, indicating she was strangled," according to the complaint. "There was blood on and in her nose where she was head-butted and several red marks indicated she was hit in the face and on her cheek."

Means, 42, started his MMA career in 2004 and has appeared in King of the Cage, Legacy FC and UFC. He last fought in UFC in 2024, losing to Court McGee via submission at UFC 307.

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He’s set for a status hearing on May 26.