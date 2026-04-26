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Trevor Story questions Red Sox's direction after firing manager Alex Cora, five coaches: 'Up in the air'

Veteran shortstop plans to have more conversations with GM Craig Breslow, who preached an optimistic view the rest of the season

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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The Boston Red Sox’s house cleaning, where manager Alex Cora and five others on the coaching staff were axed amid a poor start to the 2026 MLB season, has one veteran in the clubhouse ticked off.

While it may not necessarily be about Cora’s firing in general, shortstop Trevor Story reportedly didn’t like the answer the organization gave when addressing the vast change with lots of season left.

"Trevor Story said the Red Sox bosses’ explanation this morning was not sufficient and he intends to have more conversations with [general manager] Craig Breslow today," the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey tweeted.

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Trevor Story running to first base at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox runs to first base against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 10, 2022. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Story said, "It’s up in the air what the true direction of the franchise is.

"If this shows us anything, it’s we’re here to play baseball, and that’s it. We don’t make decisions. We don’t have any input on that," Story added.

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Breslow addressed reporters following the firings, alongside Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy before they continued their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

"By acting today, it gives us 135 games ahead of us, so we’ve got almost a full season’s worth of run to take advantage of this fresh start and ultimately to compete for a division and deep postseason run in the way that we talked about it and envisioned and believed heading into spring training," Breslow said, per ESPN, looking optimistic despite his team sitting 10-17 entering Sunday.

The team parted ways with Cora, hitting coach Pete Fatse, third-base coach Kyle Hudson, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and major league hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin.

Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looking on at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looks on before playing against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on May 15, 2023. (Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Jason Varitek, the World Series-winning catcher with the Red Sox during his playing days, has also been reassigned to an unspecified role within the organization. He will no longer be the game-planning and run-prevention coach.

Chad Tracy, who was managing Triple-A Worcester, takes over now as interim manager with the Red Sox.

"We believe in the group of players that we have in the clubhouse, down the hallway, and we believe that a new direction is warranted, new voices, and something that enables us to take a fresh start," Breslow added.

While trying to keep the view sunny, Story’s outlook is cloudy, at least for the moment, as Boston continues its season down a road they didn’t foresee entering the 2026 campaign.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora looking on from dugout at Tropicana Field

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora watches the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

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Cora’s firing came after the Red Sox blew out the Orioles, 17-1, on Saturday afternoon — its largest win of the season.

In his eight years as the Red Sox’s manager, Cora earned a 620-541 record, while helping the team win a World Series title in his first season in 2018.

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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